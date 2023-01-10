I suppose it could be seen as if Whoopi Goldberg has displayed a longtime career of transparent narcissism seasoned with Farrakhan-esque indoctrinations of prejudice disguised as open-minded intellectualism when discussing the Jewish people.
These type of repetitive comments do tend to stand out as a personal issue where the person making the statements wants to make a point from a platform, and even compelled to convince a large audience how true the allegations are against the accused.
As for an apology, it is likely to be received as insincere if it must be repeated more than once.
However, we have seen where discriminatory beliefs can shift with education and understanding and that it’s possible to change a person’s perspective fears of the unknown, which comes from ignorance.
However, for me, what still remains is the question of where a person’s discriminations come from initially and how long were they exposed to them?
Do our feelings change entirely or simply go away? Or are they so imbedded into our environments and culture that they always influence our judgments? Not unlike so many politicians, a question to ask ourselves might be, “Is the truth that we speak first, always the truth in our hearts?”
It’s very hard to regain trust after the damage is done — twice. But, like the Biblical character Paul, for example, of all his crimes against humanity, it is the forgiveness of the ignorant that is our spiritual civility in a society. And since I cannot tell who has seen the light, or who is still blinded by it, then I suppose I must give the benefit of the doubt, or else I may be equally prejudiced.
