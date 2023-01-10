I suppose it could be seen as if Whoopi Goldberg has displayed a longtime career of transparent narcissism seasoned with Farrakhan-esque indoctrinations of prejudice disguised as open-minded intellectualism when discussing the Jewish people.

These type of repetitive comments do tend to stand out as a personal issue where the person making the statements wants to make a point from a platform, and even compelled to convince a large audience how true the allegations are against the accused.

Clay Burton lives in Hitchcock.

