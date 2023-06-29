Last week, Black people from all over the country flocked to Galveston for the 158th anniversary of Juneteenth. Local leaders and residents should be proud of the role the community has played in elevating the voices of emancipation and freedom here and across the country.
One of the lasting legacies of slavery, even here in Texas, is that Black physician achievement has been hindered by structural racism and the daily actions of healthcare leaders. These actions are not outliers, but are common and cause real-world consequences.
My colleague, Dr. William McDade, the chief diversity and inclusion officer of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, has presented internal data from 2015-16 showing that Black resident physicians make up about 5 percent of all resident physicians but 20 percent of dismissals — four times their representation.
In the same period, their white counterparts comprised 62 percent of all resident’s physicians and 29 percent of dismissals. Similarly, a study published in JAMA Surgery this year found that Black residents had the highest attrition from surgical specialties at 6.2 percent, and white residents had the lowest attrition of 1.8 percent over 18 years.
In Texas, Black people make up 11.5 percent of the population but just 7 percent of physicians. This reflects a legacy of bias in the medical profession and one that continues to plague young physicians in training today.
Texas, like the United States, faces a dire shortage of medical professionals. In 2020, Texas Health and Human Services released data that by 2032 there will be an estimated shortage of 3,375 full-time equivalent primary care physicians. We can’t afford to let the legacy of racism worsen this already pressing challenge facing health care in Texas.
Every day, our organization hears from Black resident physicians who find themselves facing discriminatory practices at the dawn of their careers. The young Black doctor’s journey that began with being heavily recruited, all too quickly transforms into a barrage of harsher punishments, micro-aggressions and bias.
Far too often, this leads to a dismissal, often under the guise of a lack of professional conduct. The result is a young Black doctor’s life turned upside down by the legacies we have fought to overturn for 158 years. What’s more, the health of the Black community suffers.
Retaining Black doctors helps address longstanding adverse health outcomes faced by Black community members. This is especially key in racially diverse communities. In counties in which there is even one Black primary care physician, Black residents live longer.
Texas is one of the worst states in the nation for health disparities. One of the keys to addressing these outcomes is to employ medical professionals that reflect the community and retain them. Residency training programs must commit to increasing transparency around discipline and retention rates, and to building up Black doctors, rather than tearing them down.
Your voice is critical to help change local policies. If having a Black doctor is important to you but you are having a hard time finding one — like the majority of Black people in the country — tell your health care insurer.
The data is clear. We know that health outcomes improve for Black people when they are treated by a Black doctor and that Black doctors maintain positive outcomes for all patients of any race.
We also know that Black doctors are being inequitably pushed out of medicine. I hope you will join us in being part of a solution, for Texas’ future, and all of us.
We have an opportunity to both acknowledge the horrifying legacy of medical racism and to act to prevent its continuation as we honor those emancipated so many years ago.
Dr. Vanessa Grubbs is founder and president of Black Doc Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.