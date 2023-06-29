Last week, Black people from all over the country flocked to Galveston for the 158th anniversary of Juneteenth. Local leaders and residents should be proud of the role the community has played in elevating the voices of emancipation and freedom here and across the country.

One of the lasting legacies of slavery, even here in Texas, is that Black physician achievement has been hindered by structural racism and the daily actions of healthcare leaders. These actions are not outliers, but are common and cause real-world consequences.

Dr. Vanessa Grubbs is founder and president of Black Doc Village.

