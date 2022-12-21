I believe that giving back to the community is one of the most important things a person can do.

The G-County Hope Foundation’s goal is to reach children in our community and give them not only holiday gifts, but to give them hope to know that they are our future.

Carla Smith is a member of G-County Hope Foundation and lives in Texas City.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription