I believe that giving back to the community is one of the most important things a person can do.
The G-County Hope Foundation’s goal is to reach children in our community and give them not only holiday gifts, but to give them hope to know that they are our future.
When most people think of giving back, they think of monetary contributions. Although I believe that is very important, there are many other ways we can give back to our community.
Every community, whether large or small, has people who need to be reached by the love of others and that is something that successful people should be led to do.
This will be our third year doing our Best Money Ever Spent Toy Drive Giveaway. This year, we plan to reach 500 children — 250 boys and 250 girls.
The golden rule is to do unto others as you would want them to unto you and this goes along with helping out others in need as well.
Sometime in our life we may need a contribution or helping hand and if we have not been that for someone else when we had the chance, we might not get the help we need.
The Best Money Ever Spent Toy Drive Giveaway differs from all other toys drives because we, as individuals and small business owners, all come together and give a certain amount of our own earned money out of pocket and put it all together to order wholesale toys to give out to all the low-income areas in the Galveston County area.
This year the toy drive giveaway will be held Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. We will give out toys to four different locations.
• Wright Cuney Homes, 718 41st St. in Galveston at noon.
• Sanders-Vincent Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City at 1 p.m.
• Independent Missionary Village of Hitchcock, 6607 Prino Road at 2 p.m.
• Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City, near recreation center parking lot at 3 p.m.
One way we need to show our gratitude for what we have is by giving back. None of us would be where we are today were it not for the great circumstances in which we have grown up. Therefore, it is not just a good thing to give back, it is our duty to try and make the world a better place for those less fortunate than ourselves.
We would like to thank our sponsors: Carter 7 Grand Events & Memorable Moments Event Lounge, Carla Smith; G-County Apparel, Robert Hockley; Hard Riders Motorcycle Club Galveston Chapter; DGA Decorations, Maduesuel and Lakesha Carey; Vickie’s Hidden Treasures, Victoria Taylor; Keith Henry Political Campaign, Keith Henry; Mary Limones of LULAC Mainland Council; Doc Amey; and Faliesha Mason.
If you are interested in helping, please contact me (832) 677-7551.
Carla Smith is a member of G-County Hope Foundation and lives in Texas City.
