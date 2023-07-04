The namesake of our island and county, Bernardo de Galvez, played a crucial role in the independence of our nation. At the outset of the war, Galvez was the Governor of Louisiana, and was encouraged by the King of Spain to sell supplies to the struggling United States.
This progressed into intrigue and conflict as the British sought to blockade the United States and weaken the Spanish in North America. This led Galvez to launch the Gulf Coast Campaign.
Galvez gathered an army of over 1,000 men; about half were Spanish regulars. He also attracted contingents of local militia, free Blacks, Anglo-American volunteers, allied Native Americans and local Cajuns.
Starting in New Orleans, Galvez led his Army on a grueling campaign to include the Battle of Batton Rouge, the capture of Mobile, and culminating with the siege of Pensacola in 1781.
Through this campaign, Galvez took control of all British naval bases on the Gulf Coast, drew valuable British resources away from other theaters of the war, and secured supply lines to the United States.
As we reflect on the history of our country, and what we can learn from it, Bernardo de Galvez gives us three takeaways.
First, people fight for complicated reasons, but they all fought for us. When Galvez looked at his army, the diversity of background, language and skin color must have been vast. Yet people rarely fight for anything unless they believe it is for something greater than themselves.
The sacrifices of this diverse army helped bring forth a revolutionary republic, founded on enlightenment principles, that was unique to the world at that time.
Second, history doesn’t follow a straight path, it is guided and pushed by people willing to act.
Texas History is filled with men and women who had a bias for action. Bernardo de Galvez fits this Texas archetype. As Governor of Louisiana, he could have played it safe and sought to negotiate, delay and defend against the British forces on the Gulf Coast.
Galvez was warned of British plans, decided to be decisive, and went on the offensive. We should take pride that our namesake did not have greatness thrust upon him, but rather took his destiny into his own hands.
Third, this campaign highlights Hispanic contributions in the American Revolution and American influence in Latin American independence. The American Republic needed help from all types of people to succeed, and the incredible contribution of Hispanic Americans during this campaign is undeniable.
An interesting cross-section of this historical era is how Galvez fought for American independence under the flag of the Spanish King, but later, multiple officers and soldiers in his army would fight for independence in Latin America.
Most notably Francisco de Miranda, a famous Venezuelan general who fought for his country’s independence.
It is not a stretch to say, that the ideals of the American Republic were contagious, and Hispanic participation in the Revolutionary War led to a more democratic western hemisphere today.
