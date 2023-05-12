My family roots in Texas date back to 1837, when the Lone Star State was the Republic of Texas. One of my fourth great-grandfathers, Joseph Thompson, registered to vote on Aug. 1, 1867, and reported he had been in Brazoria for 30 years.

He was married to Martha Brooks, who, according to the 1880 census, was born in 1840 in Texas. Martha’s parents’ reported place of birth was the continent of Africa.

Samuel Collins III is a seventh-generation Texan and a graduate of Texas A&M University. He is a historian, financial planner, and co-founder of the Galveston-based Nia Cultural Center’s Juneteenth Legacy Project.

