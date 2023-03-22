Some of us oldsters think woke is the past tense of the verb wake. Language and life change. Today woke is an adjective derived from African American Vernacular English.

It means awareness of racial prejudice and discrimination, as well as identity politics and social justice. Sometimes, this is taught in programs in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Dan Freeman lives in Galveston. 

(1) comment

Carlos Ponce

" 'critical race theory' in K-12 public schools, .. taught only in law school" I wish it was true but even with a law in place it is still being taught in some classrooms. If he really believed "it's taught only in law school" then the law is moot. Why is he fretting? Why worry about a bill that does nothing?

DeSantis "signed a bill prohibiting classroom instruction on gender identity" Why should this be in a classroom? STEAM classes - SCIENCE! TECHNOLOGY! ENGINEERING! ARTS! MATHEMATICS! will get you into college or workforce. Gender Identity?[rolleyes]

"Abbott blocked agency leaders from using diversity and inclusion...." What's wrong with ending discriminatory practices? If this was in place maybe Dan Freeman would not have gotten to his position at UTMB simply because he's WHITE and MALE.

