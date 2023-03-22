Some of us oldsters think woke is the past tense of the verb wake. Language and life change. Today woke is an adjective derived from African American Vernacular English.
It means awareness of racial prejudice and discrimination, as well as identity politics and social justice. Sometimes, this is taught in programs in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Some politicians have declared war on wokeness. In Texas and Florida, governors use this in their appeals to national audiences.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that bans the teaching of “critical race theory” in K-12 public schools, although it's taught only in law school. He ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of parents providing their children gender-affirming care.
In his woke war, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting classroom instruction on gender identity. He banned educators from teaching topics that address the consequences of racism. He has blocked state colleges from having diversity programs.
In response, Abbott blocked agency leaders from using diversity and inclusion policies in hiring.
As a result of this weird escalation, Abbott and DeSantis are now aligned against family values and recognizing centuries of discrimination.
But let’s think about what they have done. They claim to revere merit hiring. Really? How do they define merit? Is it purely quantitative, so the art of medicine or teaching does not count? Not my choice of doctor or teacher.
Does merit mean recommendations? Clearly subjective measures that lead to hiring people just like those already employed. Not much chance for folks who are different to be included.
What does diversity bring? It recognizes that everyone contributes. Freddie Mercury’s music rocks our stadiums. Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson elegantly explains the original meaning of the 14th Amendment. Katherine Johnson used mathematics to help fly people to the moon, even though her being Black led NASA to ignore her work. Neil deGrasse Tyson explains astronomy to everyone after NASA made it clear he had no future with it.
Diversity brings insight and humor to diffuse conflict. It even makes children laugh at silly adults dressed in drag.
Creating a population without variation kills evolution. Without evolution, populations die.
To oppose equity is to oppose our Founders’ belief that all people are created equal. This was aspirational, but over the centuries, we have striven to be the land of equality. Women are still underpaid relative to men. Blacks are subjected to uneven policing. Equity means ending these patterns.
To be inclusive means offering the hand of friendship to the migrant and underserved. In the words of Jesus: “I was hungry, and you gave me food. I was thirsty, and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger, and you welcomed me. I was naked, and you clothed me.” Being inclusive means acknowledging our shared humanity.
These are our founding beliefs. Today the Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness programs embrace these beliefs. To attack such programs is to attack our way of life. Americans must oppose anti-woke fascism.
" 'critical race theory' in K-12 public schools, .. taught only in law school" I wish it was true but even with a law in place it is still being taught in some classrooms. If he really believed "it's taught only in law school" then the law is moot. Why is he fretting? Why worry about a bill that does nothing?
DeSantis "signed a bill prohibiting classroom instruction on gender identity" Why should this be in a classroom? STEAM classes - SCIENCE! TECHNOLOGY! ENGINEERING! ARTS! MATHEMATICS! will get you into college or workforce. Gender Identity?[rolleyes]
"Abbott blocked agency leaders from using diversity and inclusion...." What's wrong with ending discriminatory practices? If this was in place maybe Dan Freeman would not have gotten to his position at UTMB simply because he's WHITE and MALE.
