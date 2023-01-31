Galveston County is looking a little more pink these days. It’s not October when things are awash in various shades of pink for breast cancer awareness. It’s not springtime or azalea season either.
It’s the Top Ladies of Distinction, Bay Area South Houston chapter members. Chartered Feb. 12, 2021, by a group of 19 community minded ladies concerned about what more could be done to meet the needs of youth and adults in our area, the Bay Area South Houston chapter, hit the ground running, leaving our pink footprints of service throughout the county and beyond.
Our service area encompasses these public school districts: Hitchcock, Texas City, Dickinson, Santa Fe, Clear Creek, Friendswood, Alvin and Pasadena. In our first year, we donated arts and crafts items to Elmcroft Senior Living; books to La Marque’s public library; health fair items to Westward Church of Christ; baby items and hygiene items to Bay Area Turning Point; holiday meals to area senior citizens; books, board games, college promotional items to and volunteered at Jimmy Hayley Elementary School in Texas City ISD.
This was all in addition to hosting webinars and social media education campaigns regarding breast cancer awareness, mental health, COVID-19 vaccinations, caregiver support, suicide prevention, domestic violence, voter registration and education, human trafficking, college preparedness and healthy choices for teens, among other topics.
Top Ladies of Distinction is a nonprofit humanitarian service organization chartered in Texas in 1964. Since its inception, the organization has expanded its objectives to include a program focus in five major areas: Top Teens of America (a youth development initiative providing cultural, educational, leadership and service experiences), improving the status of women, service to senior citizens, community beautification and community partnerships.
I hope by now you’re wondering how you can engage with the Top Ladies of Distinction, Bay Area South Houston chapter. Here are a few ways:
• Recommend young men or women 13 to 17 years of age to learn more about Top Teens of America. Our next induction will be in the fall.
• Reach out to us if your organization, school, church, fraternity, sorority or business would like to partner with us for a project. We‘ll be sure to find a way to make it work.
• Reactivate your membership if you are an inactive member of Top Ladies of Distinction. We’d love to welcome you home.
• Support our fundraisers. Any funds raised from the community will directly benefit the community through service projects and/or graduating high school senior scholarships.
• Follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @ TLOD.BASH to stay informed of public events and opportunities to serve along with us.
We invite you to drop us a note at TLOD.BASH@gmail.com and to subscribe to our mailing list to stay connected. We look forward to continuing to be “Tops in Service” in Galveston County and beyond.
Christina J. Allen is a native of Texas City who resides in Houston and serves as president of the Bay Area South Houston chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction.
