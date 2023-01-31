Galveston County is looking a little more pink these days. It’s not October when things are awash in various shades of pink for breast cancer awareness. It’s not springtime or azalea season either.

It’s the Top Ladies of Distinction, Bay Area South Houston chapter members. Chartered Feb. 12, 2021, by a group of 19 community minded ladies concerned about what more could be done to meet the needs of youth and adults in our area, the Bay Area South Houston chapter, hit the ground running, leaving our pink footprints of service throughout the county and beyond.

Christina J. Allen is a native of Texas City who resides in Houston and serves as president of the Bay Area South Houston chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction.

