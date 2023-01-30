I’ve been hearing the word “intent” used a lot lately as Galveston's Park Board of Trustees management continues exhorting the board to fight for unwritten legislative and voter “intent” rights by seeking an attorney general opinion.
This is after months of shopping opinions and vigorously fighting returning $14 million of excess city HOT funds.
Can anyone but the courts ultimately answer the question of what was the original legislative or voter “intent” of Chapter 306 allowing the city to create first a Beach Park Board and later a Park Board.
Based on the original language of the Beach Park Board created in 1963 and the hotel occupancy tax (HOT) language in the 1967 charter, it’s clear the citizens did not vote for a board with unlimited power impacting their property rights nor a board that had carte blanche with a guaranteed 3 percent of HOT money regardless of advertisement needs and without city budget oversight.
By telling Councilman David Collins that all HOT belonged to the park board for capital improvements, regardless of excess funding over the budget and without council approval, a Pandora’s box was opened.
HOT allocation rules are described in state law as well as city ordinances, so having HOT language in the city charter poses conflicts and the 3 percent charter language has changed over time. The charter language needs to be reassessed again.
The park board pays its regular attorneys at Mills Shirley and one must wonder whether the park board had to shop for other opinions to get the one it liked as it also hired Hunton Andrews and Kurth for a HOT opinion, an attorney for the negotiating the interlocal, an attorney to submit its brief to the attorney general and a HOT auditor, instead of using the city auditor and city employees.
How much is this costing taxpayers? It’s not even putting heads in a bed, improving a single park, or advertising our city’s recreational and convention advantages.
The park board should submit a realistic budget to the city based on a needs assessment. On the 3 pennies, or about $10 million for advertising tourism and conventions, it seems an excessive amount of funding for this layperson to understand especially when other HOT is used to advertise under the city’s umbrella and the public port also spends millions without receiving any HOT.
But, if the $10 million were really needed under the park board umbrella, why is only about $6 million being spent and the rest held back in reserves? How long has this retention of HOT funds been occurring? The park board obviously needs better internal controls and oversight and an annual comprehensive financial report, which is a special type of audit report required by the state.
The park board, Wharves Board of Trustees and city need to start working together with the community to achieve big goals and tourism opportunities instead of functioning as independent fiefdoms that refuse to collaborate.
Let’s hope the opening of Pandora’s box brings positive change.
