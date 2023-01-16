Game warden cases come in packages, some smelly By CATHY GILLENTINE Jan 16, 2023 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cathy Gillentine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One of my jobs back in my reporter days was to visit the police station, read the police reports and write about all the exciting things for the next issue of The Sun.I became acquainted with most of the officers, who were nice to me most of the time. I love the cop shows on TV. So I guess you could say I am a copaholic.Hence, my affinity for the reports I get periodically from the game wardens.A DeWitt County warden, for instance, reports what he calls a case of mistaken identity.The deer was shot by the wife, but tagged with her husband’s tag. He claimed he had shot it.That turned out to be not so good for the couple. They were charged with hunting without a license, hunting under the license of another, allowing another to say she had shot the deer.The deer was seized and donated, says the final report.A McLennan County game warden got a trespassing call from a landowner and discovered the suspects, who were stuck in the mud.The warden also discovered the suspects had been burglarizing while trespassing.The landowner identified his property and the warden arrested them.One assumes that the warden also got them out of the mud.A Travis County warden got a call from a processor reporting a man with a deer that had not been gutted and was most likely spoiled.The man then told the processor, “I guess I’ll go dump this then.”The warden located the man by phone and found out it was the landowner who had shot the deer.The landowner was charged with waste of game and, because the hunting season had been over two weeks, he also was charged with taking the deer illegally.The report ends, ”The violator then responded with an expletive-laden statement indicating his guilt. Charges and civil restitution are pending.”Closer to home, a Harris County game warden got a call about an abandoned boat on the San Jacinto River. He found the boat, checked the numbers to find the owner and located him in Alvin.The owner didn’t know the boat was missing. He had given it to his son, who kept it in a storage unit. The son went to check and found it gone.Employing modern means, the son began checking social media and found two 225-horsepower Yamaha motors for sale on Facebook Marketplace.Enlisting the aid of other wardens, the officer located the address of the advertiser and found the two stolen motors and the center console of the “abandoned” boat.The items were recovered and returned in one afternoon.You would agree, I think, that’s an amazing case of all’s well that ends well.I think we also agree that crimes come in lots of different packages. Cathy Gillentine is a Daily News columnist. She may be reached at cathy.gillentine@comcast.net. Tags Game Warden Warden Police Hunting Criminal Law Crime Officer Suspect Landowner Deer Call 