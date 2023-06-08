It’s like a carefully choreographed circus. It’s 7 a.m. and the first patrol unit hits the beach, putting the flags out for the day. The first shift of dispatch arrives shortly afterward and gets everything ready for another busy day.
The early shift of guards arrives at 7:30 a.m., goes to the beach to train and is back up to headquarters by 8:30 a.m. so they can get their radios and flag bags and get out to the towers by 9:15 a.m.
While they were training, the first shift of Junior Guards gets to the pool at 8 a.m. and does a workout and swim skills training. By 9 a.m., they’re out of the pool and headed to the training room for a short lecture before grabbing rescue boards and heading down to the beach for another workout and then board rescue techniques.
By the time they get back up to headquarters, the next shift of guards shows up and is headed to the beach. Another Junior Guard training session begins, and the guards get picked up by their parents as the third shift arrives. At 1 p.m., the second session of Junior Guards makes it to the pool.
This week, while that is all going on, we’re also running a personal rescue watercraft course, meeting some school groups and camps on the beachfront, finalizing our budget for next year, starting our summer Sunday competition series and, of course, working a very busy beach.
We are running 32 towers and six patrol trucks a day to cover all 32 miles of beachfront. The West End has a patrol unit every day and the San Luis Pass gets a dedicated patrol on weekends.
The Park Board Security Detail, managed by the Galveston Police Department, patrols Stewart Beach, East Beach and Seawolf Park on the weekends. Wave Watcher volunteers patrol each day all over the island, and the Survivor Support Network is all trained up for the season and on standby. And one supervisor is assigned each night to be on call for after-hour emergencies.
We decided to have a seventh lifeguard academy on June 15. So, if you know anyone interested, the tryouts will be held at the University of Texas Medical Branch pool at 7 a.m. If applicants are accepted, the paid training starts the same day and continues for nine days.
Information and application forms are on our website. Spend your summer on the beach in a fun, challenging and responsible position working for the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. We need help.
Despite the large crowds, things have been busy, but manageable.
Even though the sheer number of people has kept us hopping, the water has been beautiful and calm, which has allowed us to hold a steady and manageable pace, instead of the frantic, barely controlled chaos that June often brings.
The conditions are what we usually don’t see until the middle of July.
We’re enjoying these conditions, as are thousands of others, while they last.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
