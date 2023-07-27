Every water rescue is a race against time and every ocean lifeguard is an athlete.
The level of fitness required is formidable, and to keep all 130 of our guards rescue-ready, we not only have a fitness/skill program built into the routine, but also use competition as a tool to motivate and inspire.
Each of our full-time supervisors has a set area of responsibility, and the assignment to be the competition coordinator is an important one.
Supervisor/Officer Jeff Mullin has the perfect combination of organizational skills, enthusiasm and athletic ability, with just the right touch of silliness to make things fun.
He oversees a series of weekly competitions, keeps track of points and awards, and is the team manager for both the annual Gulf Coast Regional Competition and the United States Lifesaving Competition.
In Jeff’s words, “Generally, when the average citizen thinks about Ocean Rescue Lifeguards, they picture someone in a tower soaking up cosmic rays, treating jellyfish stings and minor medicals, and ensuring the safety of beachgoers.
“What the average citizen doesn’t see, however, is the countless hours of hard work they put in outside of the job training and competing in lifeguard-related competitions.”
He goes on to describe the recent regional competition in Port Aransas:
“We sent a sound team of Jacque Emmert, Sophia Sigafoose, Kara Salva, Daniela Falla, Diego Castellanos, Esteban Cifuentes, Chief Peter Davis, Jeff Mullin, Cameron Larson, Austyn Broussard, and Michael Lucero down to compete against South Padre Island Ocean Rescue, Cameron County Beach Patrol, and Port Aransas Beach Patrol.
Our team did not disappoint, especially with the blistering heat and being outnumbered by the host team, Port Aransas. Lots of podium finishes for our athletes, including:
• Davis: Gold in rescue board race and bronze in Iron Guard.
• Sigafoose: Bronze in Iron Guard, Silver in Beach Flags.
• Salva: Gold in Surf Swim.
• Cifuentes: Gold in 2k, Silver in Surf Race.
• Emmert: Silver in 2k, Gold in Rescue Board Race, Bronze in Surf Race, Gold in Iron Guard.
• Davis and Cifuentes: Gold in Rescue Board Rescue Race.
• Davis, Cifuentes, Lucero and Broussard: Gold in Swim Rescue.
• Sigafoose, Emmert, Salva and Falla: Bronze in Beach Relay.
• Salva and Sigafoose: Gold in Rescue Board Rescue Race.
• Emmert and Falla: Silver in Rescue Board Rescue Race.
• Sigafoose, Emmert and Salva: Silver in Paddle Relay.
• Sigafoose, Emmert, Salva and Falla: Gold in Swim Rescue.
• Larson, Falla, Salva and Cifuentes: Silver in Landline.
• Salva, Sigafoose, Emmert, Falla: Bronze in Beach Relay.
• Mullin, D. Castellanos and two Port Aransas guards: Silver in Beach Relay.
Emmert managed to “represent” for us and got Women’s High Point, with Sigafoose coming in third. It was a recurring theme for Men’s High Point, as well, with Cifuentes taking first and Mullin taking third.
Stay tuned for the National Championships in Virginia Beach.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
