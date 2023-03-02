The group of young men and women radiated nervousness as they lined up on the sand.
“On your mark, get set — go!” shouted the instructor as they raced down the beach around the tower and into the water.
The group of young men and women radiated nervousness as they lined up on the sand.
“On your mark, get set — go!” shouted the instructor as they raced down the beach around the tower and into the water.
I was about halfway out to the buoy when a group of good swimmers caught me and basically swam right over me. By the time I got going again, a wave had smacked me right in the face as I was taking a breath. When I got to the buoy, I had to hang on for a few seconds to catch my breath before pushing on.
The year was 1983, and I finished 11th out of 30 in the Beach Patrol tryouts. Fortunately, I’ve come a long way from then, as has the Beach Patrol.
There was no formal training and no special first-aid course other than what I got when I took the Red Cross pool lifesaving course. I was just given a radio and sent to work.
March 11 is the first of three tryouts for the Beach Patrol. They begin at 9 a.m. in the University of Texas Medical Branch pool. If you know anyone who wants to work on the Beach Patrol (and be a hero!), spread the word.
The swim qualification to be admitted into the training academy is 500 meters in 10 minutes or less. Details are on our website.
Candidates who want to start working right away can go through the first lifeguard academy over spring break. We pay them to attend the school where they are certified in CPR, First Aid, and beach lifeguarding.
They also go through training in tourist relations, city codes pertaining to Galveston’s beaches, Gulf Coast ecology and nearshore topography and hydrology.
Coupled with all the classroom work is hands-on training in how to swim and make rescues in surf, search and recovery, and the basics of the lifesaving sport. It’s a busy week, and we’ll do two more academies in May so we can work with everyone’s schedule.
In addition to training for new lifeguards, we are starting our annual training session for dispatchers, supervisors and personal watercraft rescue operations. By the time Memorial Day weekend hits, we’ll be up to speed.
Despite the huge effort all this requires of our permanent staff members, there’s a big payoff for both our staff and the public. The inconsistent training that once took a whole summer is taught in a uniform manner.
Each employee is taught the same material and instilled with similar core values. Any one of our guards can handle whatever is thrown at them when and if they complete the training.
So, for those who would like to try being a beach guard, I hope you’ll give it a shot. I’m so happy I squeaked in all those years ago. For me, it was a life changer.
Not many people get to go home at the end of the day with the knowledge that they prevented accidents or saved someone.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.