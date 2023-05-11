The group picked its way gingerly across the higher rocks, which were only covered in white, foamy water intermittently.
One person, older and moving confidently up and down the rocks, leaped from a higher rock, tucking his rescue tube firmly against his body in mid-flight and landed smoothly on top of one of the larger waves. He took a couple of strokes, rolled to the side and smoothly slid swim fins on.
Swimming back to the rocks at an angle against the rip current, he motioned for the first of the lifeguard candidates to follow, as he rose and fell with the swell.
The first brave soul moved toward the rock the instructor had jumped from. Holding her rescue tube and excess strap in the hand that was opposite from the direction the waves came from, she ensured the waves wouldn’t smack the tube into her and cause her to slide across the barnacle-covered rocks.
Keeping her center of gravity low, but her butt off the rocks, she kept her balance while letting the energy of the smaller waves pass beneath her. She moved lower quickly before a larger wave could knock her off her feet. You could see her force herself to focus and tune out the voice telling her all the ways this could go bad.
A wave approached. She knew at this point she had no choice.
Once you’re low enough to jump, a decent-sized wave will scrape you across the rocks if you freeze.
She didn’t.
She jumped a little high and landed too close to the jump point. She didn’t get the tube flat against her body, causing her hands to sink too low on impact. But her head was just right — tilted back with her face forward.
She timed the jump a little early and landed in the whitewater. But overall, it was a pretty good first jump. And practicing in decent-sized surf, although it looks scary, has a much lower margin of error.
Each year, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol trains Lifeguard Candidates, or “Rookies,” in a rigorous 100-hour Lifeguard Training Academy. The academy includes United States Lifesaving Association Open Water accreditation, Red Cross Emergency Responder certification, tourist ambassador training, leadership resilience and intercultural competency.
Lifesaving skills in open water swimming techniques are first learned in a pool environment and perfected in the open water of the Gulf of Mexico.
Lifeguard candidates will be paid a training wage for the time they spend on the training course. Upon successful completion of the lifeguard academy, candidates will be promoted to Lifeguard 1 status and will be eligible to work for Galveston Island Beach Patrol at up to $20 per an. More importantly, they’ll return home each day knowing they prevented accidents and maybe saved a life.
Saturday at 9 a.m., we’ll be holding lifeguard tryouts at the University of Texas Medical Branch Fieldhouse. If you or someone you know is interested in joining the team and family, please check our website for details and show up at 9 a.m.
We need you!
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.