On March 21, The Daily News published an editorial by Michael A. Smith. It called on state Sen. Mayes Middleton to be more responsive to questions about several controversial bills he has filed this spring.
That editorial brought a number of comments from Daily News internet forum readers, edited and repurposed below:
Don Schlessinger
Thank you, Michael Smith. Mayes Middleton is certainly a disappointment. It’s a shame we have to wait so long to see him out of office.
Bailey Jones
It’s almost impossible for an incumbent to not get re-elected, so why bother with constituents or the media?
Carlos Ponce
Democrat opposition to Middleton in the 2022 midterms was non-existent. Kind of hard to lose when you have nobody running against you. Of course, Democrats haven’t won a county-wide election in a while.
Laura Addison
Michael writes about an “attack on the First Amendment” and the public “deserves dialogue.”
Mayes is very active on Facebook and comments are unrestricted over there. Check it out.
George Laiacona
Mayes Middleton is not currently concerned about all of those who use our beaches, only the very rich. It’s all about where the money comes from.
David Smith
It’s what happens to all politicians. Gets elected, has a conservative platform, then changes course just like an outbound tide.
Chula Ross Sanchez
Wait, there’s one you missed from Mayes — Senate Bill 2060. It would allow Galveston and all coastal communities to act on a partially certified Beach Access plan. That means we may be non-compliant with Beach Access (that is, no walkovers where required by the OBA, and much more) but still raise fees to park on the seawall and more. This bill removes enforceable oversight of our right to access the public beach.
Sandra Tetley
This is so rich — a leftist newspaper that deletes and edits comments complains that a state senator, who is active, communicative and serves his constituents, won’t talk to the paper so they can report falsely, disparage him and lie about what he said. You hate the truth. Hilarious!
Dan Hochman
Sandra, nothing you just wrote is remotely correct. From your failed attempt to join the school board, it is clear you wouldn’t know truth if it jumped up and bit you.
Carol Dean
Mayes Middleton knows exactly what he is doing for the good of his constituents. You all are not used to having to follow and process the facts in a conservative manner. The GCDN must be desperate for filler for their liberal paper.
Gary Scoggin
Given how much some people hate the GCDN, it amazes me that they spend their hard-earned money on a subscription. Could it be that some snowflakes love to be triggered?
Carlos Ponce
Where else are we going to read about our local high school sports teams and academic accomplishments of Galveston County students? Where else are we going to see birth, death and wedding announcements in one place of our neighbors? You have to remember that in years past, this local paper was used to wrap fish when there was none of this in it.
Jim Forsythe
Gary, you are right that some love to be triggered. No one is forcing anyone to read any part of the paper they disagree with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.