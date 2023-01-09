Messing around with words is a strange activity, but one that happens once in a while among the family.
Weird as it might seem, I asked a couple of my kids during a Christmas Day visit whether they could remember how to diagram a sentence.
They could and they proved it. Texas City ISD did a good job with English lessons.
Among the readers here, you may remember, are folks interested in such things.
They are interested especially in the word lists I occasionally pull out of the Merriam-Webster and produce on these pages.
One of the latest I enjoyed was a bunch of words whose spellings make it almost impossible to know what they are, which is why English is so hard for people from other countries to learn.
First on the list is ragout, which is a meat and veggie stew.
Most would want to say rag out. But no, it's pronounced rag ooh. It comes from the French word "ragoûter," which means “to revive the taste.”
Next comes "colonel," a higher up officer in the Army. Would you call it "coal-a-nell?"
No, we say kernel, which is a little piece of corn. Makes no sense.
I have always had trouble with this one, because it has two pronunciations and two meanings — it’s primer.
We say "prim-mer," meaning a book. And we also say "prime-ur," which is the first coat of paint we put on a wall.
Victuals means supplies of food and comes from the Latin "victualis," meaning “of nourishment.”
But you don’t say it like it looks, which would be "vick-chu-als."
We say vittles. Webster notes victuals is said playfully to evoke the language of cowboys.
If you're an electrician, a jewelry maker or an auto mechanic, for instance, you use the word "solder."
It looks like you ought to call it "soul-dur," but you don’t. It is, of course, "saw-dur," which makes the “l” silent.
You can also learn the “l” is silent in salmon, calm, walk, should and calf. Again, the beginning was in Latin.
All you nautical folks will be familiar with boatswain and coxswain.
The ending of each is an archaic word, swain, meaning boy or servant.
A boatswain is an officer on a ship whose job is to take care of the main body of the ship and all its equipment. A coxswain is in charge of a ship’s boat and usually steers.
As you have probably noticed, both turn the “swain” into “sun.”
Lots of people remodeling older houses are lining their interior walls with clapboard. They also are replacing each and every cupboard.
In both instances the things they are using have a “p” that is not pronounced.
Our experts say both probably begin from the Dutch word "clappen," which means to clap or to hit, which is the way carpenters nailed on the siding.
Last, quite properly, is etcetera. Lots of people say "ex-cetera." Most of us properly pronounce the “t” in "et."
It’s just a strange word, don’t you think?
All this is the epitome of craziness. Not “ep-uh-tome,” but “e-pit-oh-me.”
Cathy Gillentine is a Daily News columnist. She may be reached at cathy.gillentine@comcast.net.
