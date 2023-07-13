Last Thursday, the children went to Matagorda for a full day on that beautiful, deserted beach. Today is “Beachfest,” which is a competition in which the children compete in a run, swim, paddle race, run-swim-run, swim rescue and paddle rescue, to name a few.
It’s always a good time and many of the parents come down to cheer, hang out and enjoy beach barbecue. It’s so cool to see how far the younger children come in only six weeks.
I love the 10-11-year old age group paddle race where some of the smaller children look like they’re paddling boats. The conditions are a little choppy, so there will be a bit of a challenge. It’s always a good time and I love the part at the end when we spend time swapping stories under tarps and eating great food.
Next week, the big guards compete in the Gulf Coast Championships of the United States Lifesaving Association in Port Aransas. There are five beach lifeguard organizations in the state of Texas and hopefully all will be present. Those who do well will represent “Team Texas” in the National Lifesaving Championships.
This is a four-day event involving both Junior Lifeguard events and Lifeguard events where the best of the best duel it out on the beach. It rotates beaches each year and this year we’ll be at one of my favorite beaches for competition, Virginia Beach.
Not only is it a beautiful spot, but the community has done an amazing job of creating an admirable beach product that includes art, performance spaces and well-maintained amenities. They have a good lifeguard program, police bicycle security program and do a great job of keeping everything clean and hospitable.
Galveston is my favorite beach, but I love visiting other venues to get ideas on how we can be even better.
Another thing we’re excited about is that since the Junior Guard program is over, we start our Community Beach Camps for nonprofits that work with children, prioritizing those that work with at-risk youth. These camps are half days that are like mini Junior Guard sessions and are taught by our Junior Guard instructors.
Children get to experience a water safety seminar, learn about nutrition, hydration and sun protection, and have a discussion about what a typical day is like for a lifeguard. Once the classroom portion is finished, they have an introduction to the paddle-boarding workshop.
Whether we’re talking about competition for young adults, Junior Guarding for teens and “tweens,” community camps for all ages, or our Spring School Water Safety Education Program, hundreds if not thousands of children and young adults are getting at least some exposure to the beach environment and the values inherent in lifesaving and public safety each season.
Our wonderful instructors are great role models, embody these values and work very hard all season. I’m proud to work with them.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
