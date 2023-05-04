College of the Mainland’s $250 million bond is up for a final vote Saturday.
The bond will pay for four new buildings — a library and classroom building, a corporate and continuing education building, a public services center and a three-story classroom building.
These new additions will greatly add to community resources, community meetings and training facilities, and state-of-the-art technology and teaching facilities.
As advertised, the taxes on the bond will be $37.72 a year or 63 cents a week for a $100,000 property. Although no one likes higher taxes, it’s important to recognize the benefit of those taxes and the value of these improvements to the community.
Whether one has students attending College of the Mainland or not, the entire community and county will benefit. These additions will make the College of the Mainland one of the premier colleges of its size in the state, which will attract families, businesses and industry to the area — especially given the low cost of an education at the college.
Locally, having access to a community college means having direct access to a trained and educated workforce. That trained and educated workforce, living in the community, will more likely stay in the community, contributing to the tax base, new home purchases and the like. In other words, it creates local purchasing power.
Economically, a two-year degree, and now in many community colleges a four-year degree, or a certificate in a specialized medical, technological, aerospace or industrial field is by far the best return on investment a student can make.
Compare the average public Texas university tuition and fees for two semesters of 15 hours each, according to Collegeforalltexans.com — $27,751 including room/board — to the same semester hours at College of the Mainland — $1,772.
According to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, in 2022, the College of the Mainland, at $886 for 15 semester hours, had the lowest tuition of any community college in the state — $1,744 for 15 semester hours on average.
I have heard no plans to raise those costs after a successful bond election.
If you live in the college’s district, please vote for the bond. You will be doing your part to prepare your community for the future.
The fees cited above are for in-district students. Out-of-district students, like those living in League City, pay $2,972 or $1,200 more for the same number of semester hours.
The most logical, economically advantageous strategy for League City and the mainland is for League City to vote itself into College of the Mainland’s taxing district. The college’s tax rate for 2022 was $0.2677 per $100 value, or about $35 a month after exemptions for a $200,000 property.
League City has a population exceeding 116,000 and is growing. If League City joined the taxing district, the college’s tax rate should drop significantly, making it an even greater value and community asset.
Something to think about for September.
Editor’s note: Columnist Peter Davis agreed to surrender his space in the Friday edition so election-related content could appear before Election Day. His column will appear in print Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.