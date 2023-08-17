The best of the best went head-to-head for four days in Virginia Beach last week. The United States Lifesaving Association National Lifeguard Championships had more than 800 Junior Guards, Open Lifeguards and Age Groupers who battled it out over a long, four-day competition.

All of the Lifesaving Sport events simulate some facet of open-water rescue. Some are directly related, like the 400-meter swim, run-swim-run, 2K beach run, rescue board race and the swim and rescue-board rescue. The more grueling ones combine different events, like the American Iron Person, which involves a 300-meter swim, 600-meter rescue board paddle and 1000-meter row in a one-to-two-person surf boat. Same for International Iron Person, which substitutes a surf ski (long, skinny and ultra-fast kayak) for the surf boat. Most of the events mirror the international standard, but a couple of races are specific to USA’s lifesaving history. The surf boat race is a nod to our past because most of us use Jet Skis these days. Same for the Landline race, in which a person swims 300 meters out dragging a long line behind them to make contact with a “victim,” which two other people drag to shore by pulling the line in with repeated sprints.

Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.

