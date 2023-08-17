The best of the best went head-to-head for four days in Virginia Beach last week. The United States Lifesaving Association National Lifeguard Championships had more than 800 Junior Guards, Open Lifeguards and Age Groupers who battled it out over a long, four-day competition.
All of the Lifesaving Sport events simulate some facet of open-water rescue. Some are directly related, like the 400-meter swim, run-swim-run, 2K beach run, rescue board race and the swim and rescue-board rescue. The more grueling ones combine different events, like the American Iron Person, which involves a 300-meter swim, 600-meter rescue board paddle and 1000-meter row in a one-to-two-person surf boat. Same for International Iron Person, which substitutes a surf ski (long, skinny and ultra-fast kayak) for the surf boat. Most of the events mirror the international standard, but a couple of races are specific to USA’s lifesaving history. The surf boat race is a nod to our past because most of us use Jet Skis these days. Same for the Landline race, in which a person swims 300 meters out dragging a long line behind them to make contact with a “victim,” which two other people drag to shore by pulling the line in with repeated sprints.
Galveston made its mark both with our Junior Lifeguard team and the adult lifeguard teams.
In one long, grueling day, our Juniors went at it, and in typical lifeguarding fashion, they and their adult counterparts made friends with the competition. They compared notes about beaches, programs and rescue techniques and had a great time. Some of our more significant finishes were:
For the next three days, the big guards were up. We ended up with an overall 6th place in the mid-sized teams category, which was impressive with only eight competitors and most of the points being made in age group events. Jacque Emmert was our standout, raking in points on both age groups and open events. Standout performances included:
•Mac Livanec: semifinals in open surfski (big deal!).
• Jeff Mullins: 4th in American Ironman and 16th in mixed open row.
• Peter Davis: 2nd American Ironman, 3rd surfski, semis in open surfski, 4th beach flags, 4th international ironman, 5th rescue board, 6th run-swim-run.
• Jacque Emmert: 9th open American Ironwoman, 9th open single surfboat, 2nd surf swim, 2nd run-swim-run, 3rd rescue board race, 5th surfski, 2nd American Ironwoman, 4th 2K beach run and a gold medal in the International Ironwoman.
Congrats to our athletes and kudos for all the blood, sweat and training that went into preparing. And a special thank you to our guards who stayed home and kept our beaches safe during a busy, busy weekend.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
