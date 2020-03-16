Government transparency is a basic taxpayer right. After all, government has no money; it’s all taxpayers’ money. There’s a duty of transparency to voters and taxpayers which shows how our hard-earned tax dollars are spent.
Transparent government is more accountable government because sunshine (public information) is the great disinfectant of the ills that betray the public’s trust and values — waste, fraud, abuse and politicians profiting off of their position.
This session, we advanced transparency and accountability in state and local government including:
• Providing true property tax transparency. Property-taxing entities must now publish online or directly mail to taxpayers the “no-new-revenue rate” (the tax rate that accounts for valuation increases — yielding no new revenue over the previous year), identify elected officials voting for rates above the no-new-revenue rate, and disclose the effects of tax increases on property taxes for an average-priced home. An entity must also conduct a separate, standalone public hearing before adopting a tax rate above the no-new-revenue rate.
• Legislation requiring school districts to itemize bonds on the ballot, distinguishing between academic and non-academic projects as separate proposals to vote on, and transparency on the bond ballot that reads, “This is a property tax increase.”
• Closing the pernicious “unfair business advantage” loophole in public information laws previously allowing local and state government to hide certain government spending and contracting. Now, information about contracts between government and businesses must be made public.
• Closing another loophole in the public information law that had allowed local government to keep certain entertainment contracts secret. Previously, the city of McAllen had hidden the cost of a $700,000 Enrique Iglesias concert.
• New, mandatory, taxpayer-funded lobbying disclosures requiring government to reveal contracts for taxpayer-funded lobbying on their website, disclosing issues they’re lobbying on. Additionally, budgeting must separately itemize and clearly identify all spending related to directly or indirectly attempting to influence legislation in Austin.
There’s more progress yet to make in improving transparency and instituting stronger conflicts-of-interest laws. For example, elected officials shouldn’t monetize for profit the information and relationships they garnered while in office. To inhibit this, the Legislature should enact a “cooling-off” period, prohibiting state legislators from immediately becoming lobbyists after leaving office. Also, I will reintroduce the bill I filed last session requiring local elected officials to disclose whenever they or a trust they’re a beneficiary of, or their family profits off a government contract.
As a legislator, few things are more upsetting than government hiding how money is spent from taxpayers. Additionally, it’s not fair to require taxpayers, busy with families and jobs, to have to “find the needle in a haystack” to reveal this information.
That’s why the fight for transparency is a moral battle that must continue. As taxpayers we have a right to know how government operates and how our tax money is spent, and, at the end of the day, the end result of more sunshine is less waste, fraud and abuse.
I think this man,..this author is needed in Washington DC! He will have my full support if he ever want to run for the SENATE or MAYBE even the OVAL OFFICE one day ! A very bright sensible young man!
