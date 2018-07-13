Start your summer off with a chance to win one of two custom designed and built child playhouses during Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County’s CASA’s for CASA Playhouse Raffle event. These beautifully crafted custom playhouses will be on display outdoors at Baybrook Mall through Aug. 4 (the date of raffle). You can purchase raffle tickets at Baybrook Mall or at www.casagalveston.org/raffle2018.
This is our third annual event, and the first year Baybrook Mall has been our host site. The houses were designed by Holly Larsen, of NewHaven Designs, built by two local friends, and painted by Eagle Scout Troop No. 246. These are one-of-a-kind custom crafted playhouses that will provide endless play for children. Kevin Ellis, of Ellis Trucking, will transport the playhouses to Baybrook and then on to its final destination — the winners home!
Many sponsors have made this event possible; Brazos Urethane, LaBrue Family Fund, Havins and Associates, McBright Electric, Bay Oaks Country Club, TPC Industrial Inc., Tandem Services, Reukel Insurance and Financial Group, Rich and Gwen Bedell, First Financial Services, Retirements Benefits Corp, Lucas Law, LPC, Ikard and Company, CAMS eSPARC, LLC, Sherwin Williams of Galveston, Debbie Scoggins, Norma Jacobson, Sandra Hernandez, and Kathy Trussell.
CASA of Galveston County is a nonprofit organization that provides volunteers that are appointed by a judge to advocate for a child or sibling group in the child protection system. They help children navigate the overburdened child welfare system to ensure their best interest is considered throughout the process.
This fundraiser raises awareness about the plight of child victims of abuse and provides necessary funds to provide a CASA volunteer for every child in the child protection system that needs one. In Galveston County alone, there are 399 children navigating the child welfare system; 45 of whom are without the best interest voice of a CASA volunteer.
The raffle tickets are one for $5 or five tickets for $20. The funds raised will go toward training and supporting new volunteers. Supporting this event is a small investment in the lives of abused and neglected children, who by no fault of their own, are displaced from their family and everything that is familiar to them. By purchasing a raffle ticket, you are investing in their future — our future leaders.
The winning tickets will be drawn at noon Aug. 4, and winners will be notified by 5 p.m. that day. Playhouses will be delivered free of charge within 45 miles of Baybrook Mall. Thank you in advance for your support!
If you are interested in learning more about becoming a CASA volunteer, visit www.casagalveston.org, call 409-572-2552, or email connie@casagalveston.org.
