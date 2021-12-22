The dictionary defines “insurrection” as a violent uprising against a government or established authority. The Jan. 6 incident in our nation’s Capitol was neither. It started off as a peaceful protest that got out of hand.
Unlike the violent riots that swept the country in the summer of 2020 that the television media reported as “mostly peaceful” while buildings and automobiles were seen burning in the background and caused over $2 billion in property damage, claimed more than 20 lives and occupied an entire section of Portland, Oregon, for months.
The Jan. 6 protest at the Capitol only lasted a few hours, caused minimal damage, and the only person killed was an unarmed Trump supporter named Ashley Babbitt who was shot in the neck by a Capitol police officer. No weapons were found on any of the protesters who were arrested. You can hardly consider the clown walking around with horns a “Che Guevara” revolutionary.
At the rally preceding the “insurrection,” Trump suggested that people march to the Capitol “peacefully and patriotically in order to make your voices heard.” These were his exact words. Trump had mobilized 10,000 National Guard troops before the rally even started, but Nancy Pelosi refused to use them; this was hardly an effort to overthrow the government. Yet, the liberal media and political establishment would have you believe this was a worse assault on our democracy than 9/11, Pearl Harbor and, according to Joe Biden, since the Civil War.
The unexpected election of Donald Trump in 2016 despite the Russian hoax.
Steel dossier that began in 2015 and paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign that was used by the FBI to spy on Trump’s campaign set off a panic in the established bureaucracy of our government we’ve never seen before, including our Congress. Hillary Clinton claimed the election was rigged and some were calling for Trump’s impeachment only 19 minutes after he was inaugurated. The buzz word was “resist, resist, resist.”
After over two years of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s costly investigation, they found no evidence of Russian collusion. Trump was forced to spend much of his time and resources while in office disproving such false accusations, frivolous lawsuits and two impeachment trials.
Many of the 74 million voters who voted for Trump in 2020 (11 million more than in 2016) are disillusioned and angry about the cloud of unknowing that surrounds the 2020 election and even more so in the government’s response to the Jan. 6 protest. Why don’t they release some 14,000 hours of additional video footage? Could it be we might see more images of security guards opening doors for some protesters or more pictures of possible FBI informants covertly mixed in, plainly leading protesters but have never been arrested or charged?
No, the Jan. 6 protest wasn’t an “insurrection,” but there’s an attempt to use it to justify suppressing any opposition to those in power and intimidate anyone who might try.
(1) comment
Insurrection is a crime in the United States as shown in statute 18 U.S. Code § 2383. Note NO ONE has been arrested or charged with insurrection for actions taken on January 6, 2021 at the Capitol, nor is likely to be charged with that crime.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.