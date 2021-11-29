If you’ve been pining for a gardening column to return to this newspaper, you may soon get your wish. Or that’s my expectation, having spoken with our new county agent in charge of horticulture.
We’ve all missed the writings of the late, great Dr. William Johnson since his untimely death.
Our new source of gardening advice comes with the arrival of Stephen Brueggerhoff, who promised to begin writing pretty soon, as soon as he gets acclimated to the new position.
Brueggerhoff was a guest speaker at the recent Texas City Community Advisory Committee meeting. As he stood to begin his talk, he told everybody he was 6 feet, 4 inches tall.
Then he started talking about all the different services of county extension agents.
Brueggerhoff comes to us from Brazoria County, where he held the same position.
Among his many duties is helping in the work of a big group of volunteers who train and then teach, so that all their fellow community members can have a more beautiful atmosphere.
These are the 236 Master Gardeners, sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, to impart information and improve our way of life.
You’ve probably been connected with their work through their plant sales, which are a big boon to everybody who likes to grow things because they raise, and then sell, plants that do well in our area.
Master Gardeners’ list of responsibilities include annual and perennial plants, ornamental plants, native plants, fruits and vegetable growth, greenhouse issues, plant disease identification, insect identification, landscaping, trees, pollinators, orchards, viticulture (that’s grapevines, etc.) and aquaponics, which involves growing things in water.
They do workshops that involve visiting around to people’s gardens and orchards. They teach people how to graft pecan trees. Then they hold a contest to pick the best pecans.
They help with food banks. They provide speakers.
I’ll never forget Johnson coming to the civic club at Moore Memorial Public Library and then chasing down a certain bug in the library’s flower bed after the speech.
Becoming a Master Gardener involves taking classes out at Carbide Park in the county agents’ building.
Brueggerhoff announced a special occasion was upcoming Friday when that building was going to be named in honor of Johnson and his predecessor, Preston Poole, another memorable agriculture expert.
If you travel to the park for the ceremony, you’ll also see the Discovery Research Garden on the premises.
In addition to all this interest in plants, Brueggerhoff reminded the group there are agents working with the sea turtle center, along with Master Naturalists.
One of the beginning Master Gardeners was Jose Boix, who also is the advisory committee coordinator. He has been responsible for helping the group to be reborn and then to be again revived following the COVID pandemic.
The group is composed of community members and representatives of all the local industries and meets quarterly for programs designed to help us all understand each other. Information gained from the industries has been a real boon to all of us community members.
