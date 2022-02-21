For many years, I spent the time just after the Super Bowl writing about the show’s commercials.
It was my thing.
Then, various TV shows started featuring those commercials, taking away my only claim to fame.
This year, I set the show to record, but I may or may not discuss the ad contents.
In the meantime, there are always other ads popping up to gain our attention. Our wrath. Our amusement.
Some have nothing to do with TV but are becoming equally annoying.
They’re all the cardboard announcements of various candidates for various offices, mostly statewide and local. Some are really, really hateful. Some are benign.
I have enough of them to have packed my mailbox. Enough to paper the walls of a small powder room.
Since I most recently voted Republican, they’re mostly all for Republicans. I read them all carefully.
The problem is, I can’t find a single candidate who hasn’t been endorsed by Donald Trump. So, they all go in the trash.
So much for all that wasted cardboard.
On the screen are others, some horrible. Some entertaining.
I like all the ones that feature scenes of nature, like the “this is the sound of the Earth breathing” ad, which is sponsored by an asthma medicine.
It reminds me of all the Zen moments put on by Channel 11, which show pictures of beautiful things and tell us all to relax a minute. That’s nice. I can also brag about that channel because of Verify. I like that they look up statements to see whether they’re factual. In the day of website lies, verification is welcome.
Another feel-good commercial involves a huge ball of all kinds of junk, rolling around to help people with blown away hats and flat tires. It advertises the need for, and the possession of, trust. The big ball apparently represents trust. It’s sponsored by a bank that I’ve never heard of. But it’s interesting and different.
Have you seen the one where the lady is transporting a gigantically tall wedding cake perched in the back of her convertible? Or another delivery person driving with an open can of paint?
Theoretically, these are supposed to represent safe driving. I think the sponsor is a maker of cars, but the drama is so treacherous I miss the ending.
If you need a good laugh, I’ve got a good one. It’s the bear who looks through the lady’s window and offers her cough medicine with honey. That’s normal and OK.
Then he says, “Mind if I dig through your garbage?” and I laugh every time.
I’m going to wind up this latest dissertation on advertising with a real mystery.
It concerns eggs and involves several questions.
Number one is how those folks can claim their eggs are better than other eggs? Eggs are eggs.
Question two involves this: How can they deliver a perfectly cooked fried egg whose yellow stands up tall and tasty above all the other food?
Last, but not least: How on Earth do they get that egg to stand on its end and pose for the camera like that?
Go figure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.