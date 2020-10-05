The resilience, consistency, and energy of President Trump is astounding. Resilience to face all the obstructions, the impeachment and constant assaults from the media show he’s secure of good value in what he wants to accomplish.
Energy, to daily address the public, then taking hostile questions never experienced by a president. And the consistency of Trump’s irascible temperament that gives no quarter to those obstructing what he wants to achieve for our country.
That irascible temperament is unusual in our political arena and shocks bureaucrats and the public. Trump isn’t a politician, diplomat or biased, since both Democrats or Republicans will get challenged. Trump is the president that wants the responsibility to fight for us, the United States. Trump is the unique, decisive, forceful, champion for all the American people. It’s Trumps irascibility that’s made him successful.
Our society is conditioned to the traditional professional politician acting with decorum and appeasement hoping for compromise. This maverick non-politician Trump is considered by many to have a character flaw, irascibility. Let’s explore irascible temperament of Trump.
Trump’s flaw has served America well. What has caused the Iran, Korea and terrorist to be restrained and fearful? Why has NATO decided to pay up for U.S. security, the Arabs and Israels to agree to treaties? Why are corporations moving back to America and the Japanese to open plants in the United States?
Why has the ideology of the Islamic State group been subjugated? The answer is in the flaw of our President Trump’s irascibility. Irascible means “having or showing a tendency to be easily angered,” and that’s the description of Trump’s flaw that serves the United States and its citizens well in foreign relations. The diplomats in Trump’s administration have power because behind them is our president those opponents don’t want to face.
On the home front, even before his election that irascibility created chaos among his challengers by derogating their presentation and any policy or legislation they passed. This was out of the ordinary but effective. Clinton became the opponent, Trump attacked Obama’s and Secretary of State Clinton administration complicit in harming the country with stupid policies that caused industry transfers to China, Mexico and others causing American dependency and unemployment.
Trump claimed a swamp of self-serving politicians kowtowing to lobbyists, Obama’s stupid decisions to give Iran billions, Clinton’s failing to rescue Benghazi, uncontrolled immigration and that Clinton, Obama, and the FBI were orchestrating a conspiracy to sabotage him. Evidence is creeping out that conspiracy is true.
Many find Trump’s demeanor as a bully. Women have suffered abusive relations. Consequently, women are extremely sensitive and turned off by any bully. Ergo a large portion of women don’t like Trump’s irascible conduct. Dilemma, does the good from Trump’s flaw outweigh irritations. Ask yourself, will emotion or logic make the decision when you vote for the president and future of our country.
America faces treachery abroad and a swamp at home and Trump’s flaw is serving us well. Keep the flaw and “Make America Great Again.” Vote wisely.
(2) comments
Very well said and so true. While I may dislike the way he speaks, some of his actions Before he ran for office and His inability to stay quiet on occasion.... I love the tax breaks, his enormous help with our Veterans, his lowering prices on prescription drugs, the lowest unemployment in over 50 years, stocks reaching heights that ensure retirees can live a good life, the women that hold major positions in his administration, and his fight with child trafficking has rescued so many. Peace for Israel? As a Christian? Was huge. I could go on but honestly? There isn’t enough room. The media has committed a crime against Americans by not reporting anything of merit this President has done.
When I call an exterminator because I have varmits? I don’t care what he says, how he acts or the way he talks. I want him to do his job. This President? Has more than done his job.
Trump 2020
David Hardee did you learn a new word to describe Trump? Well I learned 3 new words.
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Narcissistic personality disorder involves a pattern of self-centered, arrogant thinking and behavior, a lack of empathy and consideration for other people, and an excessive need for admiration. Others often describe people with NPD as cocky, manipulative, selfish, patronizing, and demanding.
