I’ve intently watched for what appears to be months the debate concerning the Dignified Resignation statue, which stands in front of the Galveston County Courthouse. The entire issue has caused me to understand and wrestle with thoughts on many fronts.
One is that the statue has been erected and maintained with taxpayers’ money — all taxpayers. The other is that my youngest son who enjoys researching the history of our family discovered that my family was brought to these shores against their will.
My ancestors and others were slaves in this country and county. My great-great-grandfather, upon being freed, joined the Union Army. Each time I hear discussions about immigrants arriving in this country, I wish someone would speak to the plight of the African slave as the different issue that it represents.
Enslaved, chained, beaten, separated from loved ones, have never been eager to immigrate to this or any other place. Our ancestors weren’t given a choice.
We’re lumped into conversations regarding “people of color.” Being a person of color doesn’t carry the sting or the atrocities of “slavery.” Being a descendant of African slaves is totally different. We will never be satisfied as long as our history takes a back seat.
I’m proud that my great-great-grandfather, after being raised as a slave, joined the Union Army and fought for the Stars and Stripes. I have the United States flags flying on my truck because of the fact that my family and many friends served and died under the U.S. flag.
We, as descendants of slavery, continue to follow the ideals of equality and peace. However, people of color, who come to these shores of their own free will, seem to experience the American dream more than the descendants, but we press forward.
The civil and social unrest that our nation is experiencing is devastating to the words enshrined in the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. Some lawless police officers continue to have hair triggers. Then there are officers who uphold the law and their oath.
Chiefs Joe Stanton and Kirk Jackson have strong relationships with our community, as a whole. I will repeat again, I have lived in this community all of my life and I know that both the Texas City and La Marque police departments are moving in positive directions. There are problems; intermittently, but we work together to solve them as they arise.
We’re very disappointed that on Aug. 24 our commissioner’s court could not get a second to a motion brought forth for a vote to remove the statue. The motion died for lack of a second.
In my opinion, the county judge and his fellow Republican commissioners said to the descendants of slaves, who are taxpayers, that we didn’t deserve to have our opinions heard. We promise this, we will be heard. We will not burn or loot, but we will find a way to get in good trouble and be heard.
