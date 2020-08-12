While we all continue to adjust to the physical limitations that living in a pandemic requires of us all to stay safe and healthy, it’s imperative that we not overlook our mental health.
In fact, in times of crisis, mental health concerns are just as important as physical ones. In Texas alone, nearly 6.5 million people experience mental illness — and their conditions are too often exacerbated by the very circumstances the new coronavirus created. Increased stress, fear, uncertainty and isolation can wreak havoc on a person’s mental health.
Now, more than ever, individuals with mental illness require every social and financial resource available to them, not just in Texas, but across the nation. Unfortunately, the federal government recently finalized a rule that will make access to financial resources that help patients pay for vital prescription drugs much more difficult to obtain.
In an unfortunate turnaround from last year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will now allow insurers to exclude vital manufacturer cost-sharing assistance from patients’ annual deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums.
The change will permit insurance companies to expand the use of so-called “accumulator adjustment programs,” which are health insurance tools that prevent co-pay assistance from counting toward a patient’s out-of-pocket maximum.
As a result, patients who rely on expensive prescription medication will end up paying a substantial premium to acquire the drugs they need to live and thrive. As insurers begin expanding the use of accumulator adjustment programs, patients suffering from chronic but manageable conditions could face massive surprise pharmaceutical bills totaling thousands of dollars.
Faced with these unexpected and unwelcome costs, many patients may be forced to abandon their prescriptions entirely, forgoing their health to keep money in their bank account and food on their table. Effectively, the change in policy incentivizes people to skip out on taking their medications — and this reality is disastrous for those suffering from mental illness.
As it stands, Americans contending with mental illness already face a greater risk of medication non-adherence. Our government policies and insurance programs should attempt to make it easy for people to adhere to their prescription medications. But by erecting additional financial hurdles, accumulator adjustment programs are only making it more difficult for people living with mental illness to receive the treatment they need.
Ultimately, accumulator adjustment programs are disastrous for all parties involved. Not only do they sour relations between patients and the insurance companies, but they also lead to lower standards of care and poorer health care outcomes. Accumulator adjustment programs are an enormous threat to the mental health of all Americans and should be banned from health plans altogether.
Whether it’s during this current pandemic or once we get back to normal, one thing is certain: Accumulator adjustment programs have no place in any policy that purports to be in the interest of a patient’s health.
