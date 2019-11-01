If you haven’t found the time to discover, nor heard what’s going on at Ball High School that’s creating all of the excitement, perhaps it’s time to take a closer look.
All you need to know about the STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) at our community’s public high school can be found at www.ballhighprep.com and www.ballbiomedstem.com.
Young lives are being changed for the better, no doubt about it, as students create a vision for themselves of a productive career with a bright future in science, technology, engineering or mathematics.
We asked for the opportunity to connect with you via this commentary because we need your help. We aren’t asking for your money, though, we obviously won’t return any checks that you send our way.
Instead, we’re asking for an email expression of your support. Over the next couple of months, Ball High School will be asking for financial support from philanthropic foundations and corporations throughout Texas.
Texas foundations and corporations that support public education will want to know whether Ball High’s STEM program has broad-based community support. If you agree that Ball’s STEM is worthy of your public endorsement, please drop an email of support to our principal, Julia Ramirez at juliaramirez@gisd.org. Your endorsement can be as brief as “STEM changes young lives for the better,” or “Go, STEM, go.”
We promise not to share your email address and personal identity with anyone, not even those from whom we will seek financial support. All anyone will see is the text of your message, along with all the other texts sent in support of Ball High’s request for financial support.
We already have 350 emails and are hoping for at least 1,000, which would obviously be an enormous expression of community support.
Won’t you take a moment and give us a hand? Thanking you in advance.
