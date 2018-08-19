It’s a time of excitement ... new clothes, new shoes, and a new backpack to hold new supplies. It’s back to school time! This year, some new feelings are on back to school lists — anxiety and fear. Is our school safe? What happens if we have another school shooting? What happens if we have another hurricane?
These feelings are common after the trauma Galveston County experienced last school year. From flooding rains, displacement from homes, to news reports about an active shooter at Santa Fe High School, we have been through a lot. The emotional landscape of Galveston County has changed. The amazing thing that has not changed: the spirit and resilience of our community. So many agencies have come together to support everyone affected.
As your children, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and all the other students in your life return to school, you may wonder: “What can I do to ease their fears and worries? How can I make them less anxious about their safety and the safety of their loved ones?”
First — take care of yourself! The best way to help your child manage his fears and anxieties is to model healthy ways of coping with stress.
WHAT OUR KIDS NEED
• Routines/a schedule, as much as possible.
• Quiet moments in the day.
• Limited (pre-school)/Guided (school-age) exposure to the news and adult conversations about any crisis.
• Time with calm, loving, reassuring adults.
• Verbal reassurance that you and they will be OK and encouragement to voice and discuss concerns.
• Physical reassurance and comfort to show love — hugs.
• Opportunities to play, write, draw, color, or use clay to express themselves.
• Special time and reassurance at bedtime, including allowing your child to sleep with you when necessary.
• Willingness to share information on where the people they love are at any given time.
• School-age children enjoy planning for ways to be safer in the future and talking about their feelings. Use natural times to have conversations, such as when you eat or sit together. Try to avoid anxiety-ridden discussions close to bedtime.
Starting back to school is an exciting and scary time. It is important to watch for changes in relationships and attitudes about plans for the future. Despite the traumatic experiences in our community, address acting out behaviors. If anxious symptoms interfere with your child’s ability to concentrate in school, seek professional help.
With locations in Dickinson and Galveston, Family Service Center is here for you, your loved ones, and the children in your life. Call us today at 409-762-8636 to access free emotional support during this time of recovery, or visit www.fscgal.org.
