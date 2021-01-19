Christians flummoxed by impending changes in Washington might appreciate, if not enjoy, a historical perspective.
Secularists control the national narrative because they instruct the national mind. Critical race theory and, for that matter, the entire progressive agenda makes sense to those predisposed to receive it. That predisposition came about through a deliberate and comprehensive takeover of America’s system of education. We can’t say we weren’t warned.
The Princeton scholar A. A. Hodge wrote: “The United States system of national popular education will be the most efficient and wide instrument for the propagation of atheism which the world has ever seen.
“I am as sure as I am of the fact of Christ’s reign that a comprehensive and centralized system of national education, separated from religion ... will prove the most appalling (engine) for the propagation of anti-Christian and atheistic unbelief ... this sin-rent world has ever seen.”
Those words appeared in 1890, after Hodge’s death. Nor will it do to suppose the myth of neutrality in education sneaked up on us unawares. Earlier still, in 1879, another Presbyterian theologian, R. L. Dabney, had written: “The Redeemer said, ‘He that is not with me is against me.’ There cannot be moral neutrality. Man is born with an evil and ungodly tendency. Hence a non-religious training must be an anti-religious training. The more of this, the larger the curse.”
Public education was cheap and convenient. The humanist reformer John Dewey and those of like mind saw to it. Christian parents abdicated the duty to raise their children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord in favor of a second income “to give them a better life.” The public schools replaced Moses with Darwin, the new law-giver. And the rout was on.
Christians founded Harvard and Yale to train young minds to bear the witness not only into the pulpit but into business, the professions, the military and so on. Now our elite schools, and lesser ones, dispatch apostles of secularism — and Christian parents go to their knees before admissions boards and not their Lord.
There’s more to the story, of course. Church youth group has devolved into one unending pizza party, hold the anchovies. Catechesis in the home? Who has time? There’s Little League and ballet and martial arts.
We’re reaping the whirlwind. As we’ve just now seen vividly demonstrated once again, the remedy, if one remains, will not come through politics. Political panaceas, or messiahs, will not scrub away spiritual rot. When the masses clamored to install Jesus as king, he demurred. His kingdom isn’t of this world.
The day is far spent. The remedy can come about only through the church’s abandoning its delusional attempt to compromise with the world and reestablishing itself as a sanctified community of worshipers, the “royal priesthood” of the Scriptures. This effort would involve teaching our children the gospel truth the world denies and would require re-instituting motherhood as a vocation. Yes, a far stretch, as matters stand.
