Two boys drifted toward the rocks in the longshore current. Once they got to the point where the longshore current, which pushed from west to east, met the rip current, which pulled out toward the end of the groin, there was no going back. They couldn’t swim to shore or against the longshore current. They had two options. They could swim out around the groin or they could climb up on the rocks.
Because they were swimming at 47th Street, which wasn’t guarded, there was no one to whistle them in or go in for them and swim them around the pier.
Fortunately, this was just another close call. A passing lifeguard patrol truck saw them and made it to them in time to keep them above water as all three climbed up onto the rocks together. They were cut up — but alive.
It was a wild ride. We moved 4,664 swimmers, like these two, away from rip currents before they got in trouble. A handful of groins weren’t guarded, and our supervisors scrambled in trucks to keep swimmers safe in these, and many other areas.
Bumper-to-bumper traffic and beaches and water peppered with people made moving around quickly an impossibility. At one point, we had a large, combative guy refuse to get out of the water (for hours), who was ultimately arrested by the Galveston Police Department.
Meanwhile, we had rescues made by guards, a bike went off the seawall causing a significant head injury, and there were a couple of incidents involving weapons. All to the beat of a steady stream of swimmers moved, lost children reunited, a near drowning in a pool and enforcements for everything from dogs off a leash to alcohol infractions.
The fever pitch was exacerbated by a sand-blasting 25 mph south wind. The fun didn’t stop when the sun went down when we joined our public safety partners to several nighttime beach emergencies, including a merry band of revelers who, about 4 a.m., decided to drive their truck into the water at the San Luis Pass.
The party continued on top of the vehicle, until eventually they came to shore at the coaxing of the public safety groups that responded. One guy tried to make a break for it back to his almost floating truck, but a Jamaica Beach Police officer and several Galveston firefighters stopped him.
The crowd looked like a busy Memorial Day weekend, which is our busiest weekend of the year. I was extraordinarily proud of our crew, who worked so hard and so long in such difficult conditions. From the guards who were in the water most of the day moving swimmer after swimmer, up to Capt. Tony Pryor, who worked a 10-hour shift, then came back in for three more hours when we had all our vehicles out on emergencies and needed support for the lifeguards and someone to patrol unguarded areas.
On Saturday, we have tryouts, and all employers are hurting for people. Let’s all pray for a good turnout.
