This I cannot answer, but what I can answer is the effect it has on a neighborhood.
I’ve lived at my current address for 72 years and have seen the effect that it’s having on my neighborhood. There are two short-term rental properties around one corner from my residence, which is in the University of Texas Medical Branch area. On the other corner going toward Broadway, add another three short-term rentals. Across the street from my home there are three more short-term rentals.
What’s another thing of notice, there are also three properties that are up for sale. How ironic. These properties that I’ve mentioned aren’t properties that would be used for short-term rentals but more for a sizable family that would want to live in.
I’ve called the authorities to address issues of noise, trash and numerous cars parked in front of short-term rentals in my neighborhood. I’m sure that property managers for these short-term rentals are doing their jobs by going over the rules for renting these properties, which many renters do abide by, but so many don’t.
It’s not their fault that renters cause this chaos in neighborhoods.
After living in my home for the past 72 years, I don’t consider myself as living in a neighborhood. Today, I feel as if I’m currently living in a zoned motel area. Mayor Craig Brown was quoted as saying, “complaints, noise, trash do undermine a neighborhood.” Why, yes it does, sir.
The mayor also was quoted in saying that this matter warrants further discussion. Again, yes it does. But discussion is the first step. Action is what needs to be taken in addressing the undermining of our neighborhoods.
I’m too old to start again, or else I would have a “For Sale” sign on my property. Some of the changes I’ve witnessed in recent times is the golf cart issue.
The identity speaks for itself, “golf carts.” When did the streets of Galveston become golf courses? The issue is short-term rentals and what it has done to residential neighborhoods. When did the zoning of residential neighborhoods become motel-zoned areas?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.