Public schools have existed on Galveston Island since 1884. In those 138 years, many notable individuals have walked the halls of Galveston schools, and soon those who’ve distinctly distinguished themselves as role models within their profession or in their communities at large will be memorialized in the Galveston Public Schools Hall of Honor.
The inaugural class of around 20 inductees will be announced in the spring of 2022, and a handful of carefully selected candidates will be inducted every year thereafter.
There’s a hall of honor committee that oversees the selection process and announces the honorees, but the nominations can come from anyone in the community. In conjunction with the Galveston Independent School District, the hall of honor webpage can be visited at gisd.org/community/hallofhonor. There, you’ll be able to nominate former students who’ve made significant, recognizable contributions and have served as positive role models for students and the youth of their communities. Also on the website are the committee bylaws and other information about the organization and the selection process.
Nominations can be made in the categories of industry, sports, government, military and community service. Those under consideration will have had to have attended a public school in Galveston, and the nominator will be responsible for filling out an online form containing more information about the selection and why they should be considered.
The hall of honor committee, which consists of no more than 11 members, is made up of school district personnel, community members, former students and school board trustees. If you’re interested in serving or would like to nominate someone for the committee this year or in the future, please send an email to hallofhonor@gisd.org. You can also email that address with any questions or comments.
The inaugural class will be recognized at a public ceremony and banquet sometime in the spring or summer of 2022. The individuals will initially be enshrined in the online platform and information detailing each inductee will accompany the profiles. The hope is to have an actual hall at a physical location in a district facility in the near future. There, each inductee would have an individual display with something like an engraved plaque or sculptured bust to accompany their photo and biography.
It’s time that we honor those who came before us and those who’ve played an important role in making this island community what it is today. There are literally hundreds of thousands of students who’ve attended school in Galveston spanning well over a century. We know we will get a lot of nominees, but we don’t want anyone to be overlooked. Some contributions may have been made generations ago and the current community may be unaware of deserving nominees from a time long past. Let’s not forget these legacies and make sure they have an opportunity to have their stories told and remembered for generations to come.
