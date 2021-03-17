Galveston Island is fortunate to have a small but mighty nonprofit striving for years to save its pristine wetlands and coastal prairies, both for the land’s ecological importance and preservation of the natural habitat for its native wildlife, including meadowlarks, piping plovers, gulls and terns, grebes and their grebettes, roseate spoonbills, red-tailed hawks, great horned owls, mottled ducks, terrapin turtles, coyotes, fish, shrimps, crabs and hundreds of other species.
Our island’s own “homegrown” conservation organization, Artist Boat, (for which I proudly serve as its current board chair) is announcing the launch of an ambitious campaign to complete the formation of The Coastal Heritage Preserve.
Conceived more than a decade ago by Artist Boat’s founding director, Karla Klay, the envisioned preserve will protect 1,400 acres of land stretching from Galveston Bay to the shores of the Gulf of Mexico on west Galveston Island.
Today, Artist Boat owns some 700 acres of its Coastal Heritage Preserve, having raised more than $11 million to purchase the land parcel by parcel. Over the past decade, Artist Boat has been fortunate to work with two willing sellers, land developers whose plans were thwarted by the 2008 collapse of the real estate market.
All that has changed. The Galveston real estate market is now hotter than ever, and there’s an existential risk that these pristine lands will be lost to high- density commercial and residential development.
The Artist Boat board and I are thrilled to be joining Klay in announcing a grassroots and crowdfunding initiative that hopes to raise $10 million over the next two years to continue the drive toward saving the full 1,400 acres.
“One in a Million” is a deceptively simple concept that will have monumental impact. One million individuals giving $10 each will save these last wild lands on Galveston Island. The donations from these “One in a Million” donors will help purchase land directly and will be used to match conservation grants dollar for dollar. Plus, the $10 million raised will be leveraged to $20 million by unlocking other conservation grants focused on land.
Why Galveston Island? The island sits 2 miles off the Texas coast and 50 miles from the sprawling Houston metroplex, home to more than 7 million people. There are very few contiguous habitats left on Galveston Island that allow one to see how the island was formed.
All within a distance of less than a mile from bay to beach, one can find the barrier island the way the Karankawa Indians and Spanish explorers found it. Time is of the essence to keep this place from disappearing forever.
There’s power in numbers and we need your power. To be a One In A Million donor or to learn more, visit www.artistboat.org/be-one-in-a-million and watch our campaign launch video.
Artist Boat provides inspiration and education through unique coastal experiences serving more than 17,000 learners annually. Please be a part of this determined movement and join us. Be One in a Million and save Galveston Island ecosystems.
