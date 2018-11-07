Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. It was supposed to be the “war to end all wars,” which sadly it wasn’t, and generations of men and women have continued to fight for freedom, stand post against tyranny and wear the uniform on behalf of our country the century since the end of World War I.
Nov. 11 is also Veterans Day and was born out of a commemoration to the end of World War I.
It’s fitting then that on the 100th anniversary of the end of the “Great War,” hundreds will gather at Texas City’s Nessler Park for the Rotary Club of Texas City’s annual Veterans Day Salute.
The idea of Veterans Day was to honor those who fought on our country’s behalf, but also serve as a reminder that service to one’s country is something to be admired. That men and women of all races, faiths, political beliefs, upbringing, heritage and from communities large and small and everywhere in between answer the call every day.
It also serves as a lesson for the upcoming generations that true heroes are often the men and women we see at the grocery store, church or at events in our communities.
Such will be the case Sunday for the 19th annual Veterans Day Salute as we pay tribute to a special group of men and women who comprised the “Greatest Generation.”
Gary Watt of Honor Flight Houston will be one of two keynote speakers. Watt’s group flies aging World War II and Korean War veterans to Washington several times each year to visit our nation’s capital and, most important, the monument to World War II.
Honor Flight embodies the meaning behind Veterans Day. Honor those who served.
Among those who joined a recent Honor Flight was retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Frank Herbert, a pilot in both the Korean and Vietnam War conflicts,
Herbert too will give his perspective of what it is like to have served.
Those who attend will also hear from our younger generation as Texas City Independent School District school choirs will perform patriotic music. There will be free hot dogs and drinks, and every veteran who attends will receive a commemorative Rotary Veterans Day pin.
Join us as we pay tribute to the men and women who answered the call on behalf of our country at times of war and to keep the peace.
