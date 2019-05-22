The ocean is beautiful and alive. Join us at the World Oceans Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8 at Stewart Beach, honoring the most awesome and life benefitting natural resource on earth — our oceans. Experience a day at the beach discovering and learning how we can prevent plastics pollution.
Take a deep breath and thank the ocean that provides 50 percent of our oxygen. At the table, appreciate that the ocean is the primary source of food for 3.5 billion people. Ponder the day’s weather forecast knowing the oceans control global weather patterns.
In addition, our beautiful oceans power our global economy each year by contributing $24 trillion through ecosystem services, and, in addition, protects our health by absorbing 30 percent of all carbon dioxide we produce. It’s time to join forces to protect the biggest asset to mankind.
Presented by Artist Boat, the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, Park Board of Trustees, Port of Houston, Harbor Offshore, SouthWest PaddleSports, United Rentals, Katie’s Seafood, MOD Coffeehouse and SaltWater Soul, the event theme is “Together We Can Make A Difference: Plastic Pollution Prevention.”
Experience exhibits, presentations, entertainment, demonstrations and hands-on activities for all ages.
Participants include Gone Coastal Jewelry, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Flower Garden Banks, Houston-Galveston Area Council, Friends of Galveston Island State Park, Galveston Children’s Museum, Houston Audubon/American Bird Conservancy, Galveston Bay Estuary Program, Texas Parks & Wildlife Coastal Fisheries, East End Lagoon Nature Preserve, Responsible Coastal Protection, Galveston Island Beach Patrol, Gulf Coast SUP, Galveston Bay Foundation, Ohana Surf and Skate, Gulf Coast Bird Observatory and Galveston Bay Area Texas Master Naturalist Monofilament Recycling Project.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with beach yoga, and the excitement mounts with live entertainment throughout the day and shoreline demonstrations including sandcastle art, surfing, stand up paddle surfing, participatory kayak paddling pool, hands on activities, participatory sea mural and a Marine Debris Art Contest.
Come and meet our partners and play with us at the beach. Lighthouse Charity is preparing a delicious sustainable lunch choice of grilled snapper sandwich or bluefin tuna tacos, a side and commemorative reusable tumbler of beverage for $15. Event entry is free with Stewart Beach admission. Proceeds from the event benefit nature preservation and educational outreach.
Join us in raising awareness of the importance and function of the oceans in our daily lives and learn about the simple things we can do to play a part in preserving our oceans. World Oceans Day is an annual event established by the United Nations General Assembly. Artist Boat was founded in 2003 to protect our Gulf Coast through land conservation and fun, educational and inspiring adventures that spark creativity, awareness and action. The goal is for everyone who experiences our Gulf Coast to value and protect its natural beauty.
Together we can make a difference. Visit www.artistboat.org.
