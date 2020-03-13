This May I will be 80 years old, and to paraphrase the Farmers Insurance commercial, “I might know a thing or two because I’ve seen a thing or two.”
I had the flu when I was younger and remember it as a near-death experience. I’ve suffered losses of nearly half my life savings twice due to stock market crashes in 1987 and 2009. I didn’t panic, and I never gave up. I survived all three.
Lucky for me, this time, because I didn’t trust our government leadership, over half of my life savings was in cash when the stuff hit the fan.
So, what to do. Let’s consider the stock market first. The solution is easy; if you own part of Microsoft, Apple or Exxon and didn’t sell — then what’s the problem? If during a downturn in the housing market someone says my house is worth 30 percent less than it used to be, so what? My house isn’t for sale and it’s still a great house. The market will come back someday and when it does, I will still own my house and realize the long-term benefit of owning a house.
Same with your stock ownership of good companies. Until all the panic sellers sell all their stock, the daily cycle of up and down will continue. On a down day people like me buy, which makes the market go up; next day, seeing a slight up in price, the panic sellers sell, making the market go down. This won’t end till the panic sellers sell all their stock. There’s nothing in the long term wrong with the economy, so there’s nothing wrong with long-term ownership of good companies. Don’t sell and don’t give up.
Now the virus. We have no vaccine and no immune system, so if we’re exposed, we will catch it. If old and sick, it very likely will be deadly. It’s going to run its course until we all catch it; we get a vaccine or maybe it stops in warmer weather.
So, what to do? Think of the virus as like fire ant nests in the dark. In the case of the virus the nests are people and the dark is like crowds of people. You wouldn’t wander around a farm barefoot at night among the fire ant nests, so don’t get close to people in crowds. Simple as that.
Smart people are already canceling crowd events. At this point, since the risk is so high and we know so little, I think we should also shut down all schools till further notice. I volunteer teach, so I will get a vacation too.
Until it’s over, go to work, stay clean, and avoid closeness to other people. And finally, if you’re very religious, what’s wrong with getting to heaven sooner? You will escape the virus and won’t even need the money you lost. Forgive me.
(4) comments
[thumbup] lol [beam]
Don't always agree with you Mr. CHAPPEL, and don't agree with everything you posted here, but you hit some of them hard! I also liked your ending ..it was FUNNY!! Some times a good laugh is good in a time when fear and panic are running rampant like it is now!
If you have a stock that drops 25%, it will have to go up 33% to get back to even. If that stock drops 50% you need a 100% gain to get even. That's why you can't be scared to sell, and take that small loss.
Say it again> The only thing we have to fear is fear itself. All the bad things going on is caused by fearful people worried about what they can't control. Live in fear if that's your choice but I'll enjoy life without fear if you don't mind. The only thing I don't expect to survive is death. Living in fear ruins living.
