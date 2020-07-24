COVID-19 has changed everyday American life as we know it, and all of us have been impacted in some way.
Two million Texans have lost their jobs, and over 4,000 of our neighbors throughout the state have now lost their lives. And the crisis is only growing as the days go by.
Instead of working to find solutions to this crisis, Republicans in the U.S. Senate went on vacation this month. Today, many of the provisions in the coronavirus relief bill will expire, including the extra $600 in unemployment benefits and protections for renters against eviction.
It’s time for the Senate to get back to work and pass the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act.
Far too many essential workers are forced to go to work every day without basic protections, risking their lives to help keep our streets safe, our stores stocked and our communities running. The HEROES Act includes critical provisions to expand workplace safety requirements during the pandemic and keep our heroes on the frontlines safe.
Homes have become improvised offices — and schools. Many parents are struggling with the additional responsibility of managing their work schedules and their children’s class schedule. The HEROES Act includes badly needed funding to keep students and teachers safe and help schools reopen the right way.
Many of our neighbors are still out of work, and 1 out of 5 workers are on unemployment. Unfortunately, with the rise in cases in Texas, it’s likely to only get worse. Workers in Texas need the HEROES Act, which will extend COVID-19 unemployment benefits and create a framework to keep workers on the payroll.
As stimulus checks are spent and unemployment comes to an end, many households are faced with an uncertain future as the end of COVID-19 continues to ravage the country and create economic discord. More than ever, we need our country to step up for us. There’s no time to wait.
Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz — pass the HEROES Act.
