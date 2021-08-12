I moved back to Galveston several months ago with the help of a good friend and a solid plan.
That plan began to unravel once I slowed down and continued listening to the sounds of our young people’s world.
I’ve been involved in community work for years. Although I find it thoroughly engaging, our young ones face challenges far and above what we faced as young people, or at least it seems that way.
There’s an overload of information available to them. Although beneficial in some ways, it’s highly detrimental in others. There’s messaging contained in much of the “music” that doesn’t contribute to anything positive.
We will not be able to erase what has been heard and absorbed. So, our challenge is to make sure we instill counter- instruction and directions. Concepts like “respect” and “civility” are now nearly extinct, which is unacceptable.
We must find a way to really begin finding peace, instead of just mouthing the words. Life is dismal and dangerous where peace and calm are lacking.
We need to teach mediation in schools in an attempt to quell the violence that occurs both in and outside of school, because it’s not presently addressed. Peaceful resolution needs to be taught as an academic subject, not as an elective. Mediation should be taught at all grade levels.
There are other battles to be fought and relative efforts worth initiating with the goal of achieving peace. But beginning with mediation would be the focus of a life-affirming anti-violence effort.
The need for change in this area is mandatory; if one hasn’t lived a peaceful existence, manifesting it is difficult. When one has lived and learned to exist in a peaceful “space,” that intention combined with the power, theory and reinforcement of the golden rule will surely make a difference.
We will need lots of help with this effort, as it needs to begin as soon as possible. We need good starting points. Violence is too commonplace and it’s intolerable. Please get in touch if you’d like to help by calling me at 346-399-6624.
