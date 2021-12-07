Recently, several folks got together to discuss “wokeness” and its effect on politics. A consensus emerged that wokeness addresses grievances that have been ignored for years or decades.
Black wokeness characterizes the Black Lives Matter movement. The movement asks that the general population acknowledge the significant contributions of persons of African descent. We’ve always held up the Founding Fathers as exemplars of American exceptionalism. Black Lives Matter argues that this exceptionalism derives in part from the labors of the enslaved and subsequently oppressed. The 1619 Project made this quite explicit.
Wokeness also acknowledges the amazing contributions of our sexually diverse community. This community includes many of our greatest poets, writers and artists. Many of whom remained largely hidden until recently, or through tragic exposure because of HIV or cruel outing. The bisexual, gay, lesbian, queer and transgender population has always made life richer, but the remaining population either ignored or oppressed them. The awakening of people to this population has taken too long to occur.
Thinking along this vein, we found sexism and misogyny. Just as racism varies from the discredited view that equates genes with race to the more subtle effects of institutional racism, sexism prevents women from being considered for leadership posts, such as senior executives in corporations. State Street Corporation has found that the exclusion of women from corporate board positions has led to a marked weakness in the earnings of most Fortune 500 corporations.
At the extreme, misogyny leads to violence against women in places as diverse as Taliban dominated cultures to the West where women are routinely beaten and killed. As Margaret Atwood noted: “Men are afraid women will laugh at them. Women are afraid men will kill them.”
Then there remains the persistent denial of climate change. Anyone who shivered through Storm Uri this year knows our climate is changing. The winters have become unpredictable, and our summers are becoming intolerable. We can act to delay or even stop the pollution that contributes to the change. In the interim, we must build more resilient buildings, power grids and coastlines. Yet, the power hungriness of some politicians consistently derails the efforts.
Some writers argue the militant stand of wokeness undermines the good that has emerged. They argue that the movement has led to divisiveness and ultimately infantilizes the very people it should celebrate. In its severe form, a cancel culture has taken hold. This culture denies the utility of discussion with persons who don’t accept a specific set of political beliefs. This harsh position characterizes those who dissent as Democrats in Name Only, DINOs.
Democrats shouldn’t take a page from the foolish Republican playbook. Democrats must show how to move forward on the key elements of wokeness: awareness and sensitivity to the vital role persons of African origin have and continue to play in the Republic, preventing the persecution of our LGBTQ community, defeating widespread sexism and relentlessly working to alleviate climate change.
Enlightened and aggressive embracing of wokeness will save our democratic republic.
