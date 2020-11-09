In response to the story (“MAGA, police rally flouted city rules on mass gatherings,” The Daily News, Oct. 27): As a child, 70-plus years ago, my father, a first-generation Italian American, always told me that “my rights ended when my fist reached the end of the other guy’s nose.”
I always assumed that the reverse was true as well regarding others’ rights and my nose.
Fast forward to 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on my lifelong understanding of my rights, I believe that my right to spread a deadly virus to others is non-existent. And, conversely, no one has the right to spread a deadly virus to me.
So, I wear a mask to prevent my spreading any germs I might have to others and they in turn wear a mask to keep any infections they have to themselves.
Now, if the right to drive a vehicle doesn’t give one the right to operate it recklessly and injure or kill others, and the right to own a gun doesn’t give one the right to recklessly shoot others — why does helping to control a deadly disease offend anyone’s constitutionally guaranteed rights/freedoms?
Yes, every time we leave the house we’re at some risk of being injured or killed by a reckless or impaired driver or shot because we were in the wrong place at the wrong time when someone illegally discharged a firearm.
But, I haven’t heard Judge Mark Henry, Constable Jimmy Fullen or Sheriff Henry Trochesset say we shouldn’t have rules regarding the operation of vehicles or the use of arms.
I guess they believe like Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick that if we can’t survive the virus — then we deserve to die.
That’s a very scary thought from those charged with protecting us. I’ll remember that every Election Day from here on out.
