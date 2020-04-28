The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a 25 percent drop in demand for crude oil worldwide. That’s over 20 million barrels a day.
Question: What would it take to allow us to never bring those 20 million barrels a day back into play?
There are numerous interesting aspects to consider as one attempts to answer this question. I can only cover a few in this commentary.
1. The question highlights the difficulty in completely eliminating fossil fuels anytime soon. The recent demand drop was just 20 percent of crude oil usage, not 100 percent.
2. Both antidotal and empirical evidence, including observation and pollutant measurements from space, indicate that pollution over the world’s largest population centers has improved quickly as the pandemic lockdown proceeds. The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, although not yet fully quantified, also has to be significant.
3. This reduction in crude oil demand was caused by a drastic reduction in human activity worldwide; among these reductions are:
• Limited commuting and driving in general (lots of working at home);
• Essentially no air travel;
• No vacation travel such as cruises; and
• Less eating out, no mass gatherings, no mall shopping.
In short, a lot of staying around your home.
4. Lots and lots of people became unemployed as public human activity drastically decreased. People’s livelihoods have temporarily disappeared. Large government payments were necessary to help the unemployed. Over 25 million are newly unemployed as of late April in the USA alone.
5. The alternative technology doesn’t exist today to economically replace the energy supplied by the 20 million barrels a day of oil. So as we gradually open up the pandemic lockdown and return to something close to “business as usual,” the 20 million barrels a day of crude come back also.
Answer to question:
We can now actually see about what it would take today to significantly cut fossil fuel usage. And it looks a lot like the present worldwide pandemic lockdown.
On the other hand, we can also see the rather obvious and rather rapid environmental benefits of a drastic change in our way of life. I truly don’t know what side of this dilemma I’m on. However, a permanently locked-down humanity seems unlikely.
This question presents a classic “very high cost versus large benefit situation.” For now, I think we will be content to return to something close to normal and trust our scientists and engineers to come up with a less costly and thus much longer path to a worldwide cleaner environment.
(2) comments
It's not necessary to cut energy use to cut fossil fuel use. There are presently available alternatives to fossil fuels that can get you your 25% reduction.
Texas students get funding from the lease of lands under the Permanent School Fund. State lands are leased to drill for oil offshore and on dry land. No drilling means less funds for Texas' schools. Your taxes would have to go up to compensate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.