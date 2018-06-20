Galveston Independent School District is pleased to announce the generous funding of five grants from The Moody Foundation. The five grants consist of the following: Tor Kids/Tor Prep After School Program, Safe and Civil Schools CHAMPS, Ready, Set, Read Above!, Causeway Galveston and Galveston Career Connect.
Having the opportunity to provide additional resources to our students is crucial in our pursuit to serving the whole child. We are enormously grateful to The Moody Foundation for making these opportunities possible. Generation Moody is a refocus by The Moody Foundation to address and provide exceptional educational experiences for students and staff. These grants reflect incredible community-based financial support for GISD and our colleagues here on Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula.
In a recent press release, Frances Moody-Dahlberg, chairman and executive director of The Moody Foundation stated, “The Moody Foundation is dedicated to Galveston’s future, and that future begins with children and their education.” We value the Moody Foundation’s devotion to education and we couldn’t be more excited to be on this journey with them. I look forward to sharing the success of each program with the community, because a win for our students is a win for all of Galveston.
Below I have provided a quick synopsis of each program:
The Tor Kids/Tor Prep After School Program grant will be used to not only give students after school care, but to provide activities that include small group targeted tutoring for our most at-risk students. This program will provide them with individualized access to online programs to improve their math and reading skills.
The Ready, Set, Read Above! grant will be used to achieve the district initiative to ensure all students are reading on or above grade level by the end of third grade. Through the use of best practices of coaching and teaching, students are actively engaged in well-planned reading lessons, campuses are speaking common language of Balanced Literacy.
The Safe and Civil Schools CHAMPS grant will be used to continue a current program that was initially implemented as a positive management system with all campus administrators, two elementary school staff and three middle school’s staff. By year three, all teachers and staff will be trained on CHAMPS with at least five CHAMPS trained coaches within the district.
The Causeway Galveston grant will be used to help achieve the district’s Whole Child Initiative; part of the GISD Strategic Plan. This project will provide social and emotional learning education to middle and high school students in Galveston ISD as well as mental health services to elementary and secondary students.
The Galveston Career Connect grant will be used to extend the current program for five years. GCC works to ensure that students served in this program graduate from high school ready to achieve their ambitions for college and a rewarding career. The GCC program offers six pathways in four industrial themes at Ball High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.