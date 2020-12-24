Christmas 1943 was here, and I had never been away from my mother and sister at Christmas — but being in the Navy stationed in Corpus Christi I knew it would be a lonely one.
At that time, I had just turned 16 and was very lonely.
Christmas Eve fell on a Friday and a fellow sailor, S.S. “Pinhead” Eggleston, who was from Galveston came to my barracks to talk to me about hitchhiking to Galveston the next morning as we had two days, Saturday and Sunday off.
I had never hitchhiked. But Pin, being two years older, said he knew the route. Christmas morning we checked out and took a Navy bus to the highway. Not much traffic on Christmas Day, but we finally caught a ride. It took us about 40 miles east of Corpus and there we stood and stood.
It was quite cold, and we felt we had made a mistake. There was a farm house about a half mile or slightly more from the highway. About noon, a car left the house heading to the highway. The man stopped and asked us to join he and his wife for Christmas dinner.
He said they had two boys in the service in Europe and would appreciate us being with them for Christmas as they were lonely and would love to have us for Christmas dinner.
We jumped on the idea — and what a Christmas dinner. Home-raised turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and apple pie. A real country dinner with all the trimmings. There were four happy people when we finished dinner. When we got through, he took us back to the highway and, lo and behold, we weren’t standing more than 20 minutes when a man and lady picked us up and told us they were going to Houston.
They asked where we were from, and we told them Galveston. When we reached Houston, they took us to the bus station, and the man went into the bus station and bought us tickets to Galveston.
What a great thing to do for two lonely sailors. They wished us a Merry Christmas, and we caught the next bus for Galveston. We reached Galveston about 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. and got to visit our families for 12 hours. We went to Alvin on Sunday afternoon and caught a train back to Corpus. Pin and I wound up having a short and memorable Christmas Dec. 25, 1943.
People were just great in those days. I would call Pin every Christmas Day at about 12:30 p.m. until he passed away and now I try to call his son, Steve. Pin and I stayed close friends all those years. Every Christmas, my thoughts turn to Pinhead Eggleston.
