“Unless you have a badge and a gun you can’t do anything here.”
These were the words presented to me by a police officer on the steps of Ball High School on the morning of Sept. 18, as I offered support to a growing crowd of anxious parents, whose children were on lockdown inside.
Not all facets of a situation are best handled by men with badges and guns. In a world which seems to be evermore oppressed by fear, there is room — there is need — for those of us who represent a more impervious, peaceful reality.
I wear a different kind of uniform. Mine is instantly recognizable as a badge of peace, of representing a higher authority that seeks not to empower our fear, but to liberate us from it. My presence in this community, and that of clergy like me, brings calm and a reminder that we do not face our troubles alone.
The speed and breadth of law enforcement response on Sept. 18 was commendable. In a short space of time, police assessed and defused the threat to staff and students, without violence.
But once the immediate threat was removed, the assurances of LeeRoy Amador, police chief for the Galveston Independent School District, did little to relieve the anxiety of the gathered parents, particularly since they continued to receive a stream of text messages from frightened students inside the building.
What seemed to be missing from the official response to the incident was a basic empathy for the children who had been on lockdown. Memories of Santa Fe are still very fresh in this community, no doubt for both law enforcement and the school community.
An “all clear” does not miraculously melt away fear; students cannot simply undo the intense emotional experience of what they thought was a life-threatening emergency. Shock can only be dispelled by retreating to a place of safety. For children, this means being swiftly reunited with their loved ones.
Badges and guns may keep us safe, but they do not reduce fear. Only symbols of love and peace can bring true calm. During my time spent as a hospital chaplain I learned to appreciate that in moments of crisis, as a representative of God, of a higher power, I was able to reach people in a way which agents of worldly institutions could not.
In crisis, regardless of whether one espouses a particular religion or none at all, there is comfort in having an impartial advocate, someone who brings no agenda other than a desire to listen and to reduce apprehension and distress. Whether you share my beliefs or not, I, and my colleagues, are a peaceable presence that this community needs.
Not everything can be solved with a badge and a gun. I am thankful that law enforcement acted so swiftly to bring an end to this incident at Ball High. Officers, you did your job. But please, allow me to do mine.
