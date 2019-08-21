For President Donald Trump to allow racist and bigoted remarks to be made at a so-called campaign rally is, within itself, unpatriotic. The chant, “send her back” was meant to denigrate four first-time congresswomen at a so-called campaign rally in North Carolina. It brought back hurtful memories of the 1950s and 1960s.
I thought about the manner in which Gov. George Wallace, of Alabama, was spewing his racist rants while young African Americans, whom I knew, personally, Belvin Lightfoot, Joel C. Loftis, Rufus Hood, Johnny Winters,and Gus Allen III, were paying the ultimate sacrifice for a country which, at the same time, upheld bigotry and racist acts. Most disturbing is that these five young men and others answered the call of duty while many individuals, including the president, paid to receive counterfeit deferments.
The monument to Emmett Till in Mississippi continues to be vandalized by hate-filled, cowardly, individuals. People who participate in these actions hold racist resentment for a 14-year-old African American boy who was mutilated and hung by a mob of grown men. What happened is a part of this country’s history, and cannot be re-written. Most recently, U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings has been denigrated by the president. This president portrays himself as a person who’s not aware that he pledged in his Oath of Office, to be the president of this entire country. Does he know that Cummings represents a part of the United States? Go figure.
By the grace of God, we’ve lived long enough to know and understand that there are good people of every ethnic and racial group. We just need to work with each other to heal old wounds, no matter how difficult. As progress is being made, the underbelly of that heinous spirit is still present. To deal with it, we must be able to engage in open dialogue with each other. To that end, the Westend Ministers Alliance has been bridging the gap between the Texas City and La Marque police departments, city administrations, governing bodies, and our communities for eight years.
Recently, my fellow union members and I attended a timely civil and human rights conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota. We met and strengthened our resolve to fight bigotry and racism wherever it rears its ugly head. As Martin Luther King Jr. stated, “We will learn to live together as brothers or die apart as fools.”
Our local and international union members have dedicated themselves to stand against this evil that’s racism. We must stand because the leader of this land and many elected officials has declined to do nothing but encourage this anomie. However, there’s hope. Because no matter how the courts of this land rules, no one will escape justice. As sure as night follows day, the president, and others like him, will answer for their injustices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.