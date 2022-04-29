A letter came in the mail recently from the Galveston Central Appraisal District. My comedian wife handed it to me unopened. We both laughed as I looked at it and passed it back to her — unopened.
We both knew it was a notice of appraised value for taxes. We protest our taxes every year.
Before becoming a law enforcement executive, I must confess that I paid very little attention to local city budgets. I’m not a tax expert, but I have an understanding of the connection between taxes, police services and public safety; and I understand that we’re experiencing some very difficult times in La Marque.
As a father, a grandfather and a resident of La Marque, I’m very concerned. In my current capacity as a neighboring police chief, I see firsthand the impact of funding issues, staffing shortages and substandard equipment and buildings.
I understand what it means to experience staff shortages while trying to maintain public safety.
The La Marque Police Department is on life support. The calls for service, current population and growth of the city far exceed the numbers needed to maintain public safety.
The La Marque Police Department has an obligation to provide police services 24 hours a day. Police services are a major portion of most city budgets. The La Marque Police Department’s city budget is very lean. If the proposed tax rollback passes, police services will be adversely impacted.
According to the La Marque Police Department, the city has about 25 unsolved homicides. The most recent shooting occurred the night of April 9 when Patrina Compton was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 45.
I responded and provided assistance to the La Marque Police Department along with other local agencies. Officers from local law enforcement agencies have been working incessantly in La Marque in conjunction with the La Marque Police Department to reduce gun violence within cities.
My concern is that a minimized, or lack of, police presence will provide more opportunities for shootings. Additionally, the manpower to investigate shootings will be impacted. The Compton homicide remains unsolved.
Please vote against the La Marque tax referendum. Lower taxes will adversely affect public safety at a time when policing has never been more difficult. The expectations are very high and safety issues are compounded with staffing shortages.
As a first responder, it’s easy to keep going when you believe help is on the way. Voting for the rollback sends a message that help is going in the other direction.
We’re counting on you, the residents of La Marque, to back the blue.
