As a former mayor of Kemah, I was shocked to see the front-page story (“Mold keeps Kemah City Hall closed, mayor calls foul,” The Daily News, June 3).
Well, I call foul.
The whole time that our mayor has been in office she has complained about our city hall addition and renovation. She even took the dedication plaque down in the lobby. I’ve never seen that done before. She doesn’t realize that of all the 2018 council members, four of whom are still on council, worked hard to pay cash for the project while lowering taxes 5 cents, keeping almost one year’s budget in cash reserves and having no debt.
Everyone was proud and the residents were happy to see their 20-plus-year-old city hall be renovated and added on so we could get our police officers out of a metal building that was about to fall apart. It was a great project for our city with a great team.
Now we’ve gotten some water into the new addition because the mayor didn’t maintain the courtyard and allowed landscaping to block the water drainage and allow the drain pipe for the drains to be blocked with grass and dirt. Then she claims mold and city hall can’t open.
The city hall courtyard did back some water into the building, but if you walk through today you cannot see any damage and no mold. An inspector did come out and check for mold and, guess what, there was some in the original city hall mechanical system that was not a part of the 2018 renovation and addition. She’s trying to keep city hall closed due to this “mold.”
What is ironical is that the police department has been working out of the existing building the whole time while city hall has been closed to the pandemic.
The big question is, why is our mayor so concerned about keeping city hall closed? She claims there was visible evidence of biological growth in the new addition — this is not true. The contractor has come to the site three times. They have uncovered that it is a maintenance problem with drainage and the air conditioning in the existing building.
She claims of shortcuts and would hold the vendor liable to pay for the correction of the problem. Well, mayor, I hope the vendor doesn’t hold you liable for your accusations in The Daily News.
Our mayor needs to apologize to the entire team of companies and individuals that were a part of this project. I remember Chris Reed commenting that it was one of the smoothest projects he had been a part of. So sad for our mayor on trying to take that away.
