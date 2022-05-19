Known as the “silent thief,” osteoporosis is a disease that thins and weakens bones to the point where they break easily. Most people don’t know they have a problem until they break a bone.
Osteoporosis is most common in women who are past menopause, but older men also are at risk. Risk factors for osteoporosis include age, white or Asian race, alcohol or tobacco use, certain medical conditions or medications, and a history of falls.
In the early stages, there usually are no symptoms. As bones become weaker, symptoms may include back pain, height loss, stooped posture or bones that break more easily than they should. The most common fractures related to osteoporosis are in the hip or pelvis, spine, wrist and shoulder.
These bone fractures can have a huge impact on a person’s quality of life, causing disability, pain, or loss of independence. Some fractures, like those of the hip, can lead to an increase in mortality.
A bone density study is a screening test used to diagnosis osteoporosis before a fracture occurs. It also can be used to determine the severity of bone loss and response to treatment. If you do develop bone loss, your doctor may prescribe medications to help prevent further bone loss or strengthen bones that already have become weak.
It’s especially important to pursue aggressive treatment of osteoporosis after you suffer a broken bone because the risk of a second fracture is significantly increased after the first.
Osteoporosis can best be prevented with good nutrition and regular exercise throughout your life. Getting enough protein, calcium and vitamin D in your diet is critical, along with participating in activities that improve balance, coordination, posture and muscle strength.
It’s also important to avoid falling, which increases the risk of breaking a bone.
Falling is the most common cause of hip fractures in older women. Unfortunately, up to 75 percent of older adults who suffer a hip fracture will never return to their previous level of function, such as climbing stairs or rising from a chair or the toilet.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is one of eight locations nationwide participating in a research study aiming to improve outcomes after hip fracture for older women.
The STEP-HI Study is seeking volunteers who are women, 65 years and older and who recently have broken a hip and had surgical repair.
Researchers want to know whether applying a low-dose testosterone gel to the skin daily, combined with exercise, can increase the amount of strength women can get back after a hip fracture and whether this treatment can help them be more independent with daily activities.
Participants who enroll in the STEP-HI study start once they have completed their prescribed physical therapy.
For more information, contact the STEP-HI study coordinator Rae Kretzmer at 409-266-9493 or rmkretzm@utmb.edu.
