The Galveston County Coalition for Justice endorsed Joe Biden for president of the United States and Kamala Harris for vice president.
The coalition is urging all eligible African-American voters to vote by mail or put on your mask and ride, walk or run to the polls and vote like your very lives depend on it — because they do.
At the Democratic National Convention President Barack Obama said, “Whatever our backgrounds, we are all children of Americans who fought the good fight. Black Americans were chained and whipped and hanged. Spit on for trying to sit at lunch counters and beaten for trying to vote. Our democracy is at stake.”
The conservative trend to deny African Americans the right to vote shows no signs of letting up. However, the latest attack on mail-in voting may be met with an electoral backlash.
Remember, the concept of voter suppression was born on June 19, 1865. That was the day when 4 million former slaves walked off the largest plantation in the world. They left with the hope of gaining full citizenship as compensation for 250 years of free labor.
Black veterans who fought for the United States during the Civil War strongly believed they should be treated as equally as Confederate veterans who fought against the United States.
On March 6, 1870, Congress ratified the 15th Amendment guaranteeing African-American men the most crucial aspect of democracy and citizenship — the right to vote.
Aug. 31, 2020, will mark the 150th anniversary of the first African American (Thomas Patterson) to vote in a local election. Patterson’s historical vote is significant because it led to the election of Barack Obama, the first African-American president of the United States.
The symbolic genie that granted African Americans with three Civil War amendments that collectively abolished slavery, ensured citizenship and gave Black men the right to vote would be immensely pushed back into the bottle by Southern segregationists.
After the Reconstruction Era, Southern legislators passed a series of Jim Crow laws that not only echoed slavery but was so grotesque in stripping away African Americans’ constitutional rights that Adolf Hitler was inspired enough to send lawyers to the South to study its racist apartheid system as a precedent for his own racist Nuremberg Laws against the Jews.
Fifteen years after, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing 4 millions slaves. The South had all but nullified the Civil War amendments and forced African Americans into quasi-slavery for the next 100 years.
On Aug. 6, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed the 1965 Voting Rights Act removing all legal barriers that prevented African Americans from exercising their rights to vote as guaranteed under the 15th Amendment to the Constitution.
African Americans must never forget the long and bloody struggle for the right to vote because yesterday is never gone in politics and the struggle will always continue.
Founded in 1988, the Galveston County Coalition for Justice is a multi-racial membership-based organization with the purpose and aim to improve the political, educational, social and economic status of minority groups.
Harris? Isn’t fit and Biden? Bless his poor dementia riddled heart can’t even attend a debate with the President but hey, this small group supporting him can support whoever they choose. What they can’t do? Is hide who those 2 really are based on their past votes. Abortion up to birth is a crime against humanity.
