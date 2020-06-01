My friends who love President Donald Trump can’t figure out why all those reporters keep asking him impertinent questions. They think they’re trying to make him look bad, and that they’re wrong.
Their problem is that they don’t understand journalism or the Fourth Estate. And, like Mr. Trump, they also don’t seem to understand the workings of the government. Especially the three branches of government.
Are they still teaching civics in high school? I sure hope so. Many folks seem either to have not had civics, or not studied it.
Along with a degree in journalism, I left the University of North Texas with a teaching certificate. So, a brief lesson for those folks.
The branches are the executive, legislative and the judicial. The president heads up the executive branch. His branch isn’t more important than the others, in spite of current popular thinking.
The legislative branch, senators and representatives, are responsible for making the laws. They’re also not more important.
The judicial branch is composed of judges, with the Supremes at the top. They can’t rule the roost either.
The three branches were created to have checks and balances on each other. Right now, that doesn’t seem to happen.
The duties of all three at this time seem to rest solely on their ability to have the members of their particular party be in the majority. Their job is to get elected.
Now we move to the second lesson, which is journalism.
I think many of the TV reporters have never studied journalism because they keep mixing facts with opinions. That’s a no-no among true students of journalism.
Remember when Sgt. Friday just wanted the facts? Well, that’s what good reporters, both audio and print, are supposed to get.
And their tradition goes back to the early divisions of branches of the population, first in the European states. People were divided into these groups: the church, the government and the proletariat, the last composed of all the folks who worked for a living.
Into the mix came the Fourth Estate, composed of the press, and its job is to keep all the others honest by exposing corruption wherever it happens.
Hence the tacky probing questions.
So, when a reporter asks a question that you may think is rude, he is simply doing his job.
And that’s how we all find out who has been spending our hard-earned tax dollars on projects with which we may not approve.
So all the news we get — floods, fires, hurricanes, corruption, scams and even some really good and happy items — all come from all those people out asking questions.
When you hear the accusation of “fake news” take a good look at the whole story, please.
It can be called fake, but it can also be true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.